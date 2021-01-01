Live Blog

India 3-0 Nepal: Blue Tigers tame The Gorkhalis to lift eighth SAFF Championship title

Igor Stimac's men were at their resilient best to win the SAFF Championship 2021

India vs Nepal, SAFF Championship 2021
FT: India beat Nepal 3-0

2021-10-16T16:53:33Z

India outclass Nepal 3-0 to lift the SAFF Championship 2021. 

90 + 1' - GOAL!

2021-10-16T16:48:53Z

90 + 1' - Sahal puts the game to bed

Sahal receives the ball on the left flank and then makes a marauding run past the Nepal defenders to hit the ball at the back of net! 

Substitution for India

2021-10-16T16:44:04Z

Manvir Singh OUT, Rahim Ali IN

79' - BLOCKED!

2021-10-16T16:37:51Z

Udanta Singh makes a steaming run inside the box from the right flank but Rohit Chand's sliding tackle, in-time, blocks the cross to find Chhetri to his right. 

77' - Chance for Nepal

2021-10-16T16:33:22Z

Rohit Chand, meets the delivery inside the box, with a fine headed which lands just above the crossbar. Nepal are looking to find aswers after conceding early in second-half but they have not been able to create multiple chances. 

72' - Free-kick for India

2021-10-16T16:31:15Z

Thapa takes the free-kick from the edge of the box, on the left, as the shot on target is cleared off by goalkeeper Limbu and falls for Apui on the reboud. He pulls the trigger but the poor effort is skied for a goalkick. 

66' - Chance for CHHETRI!

2021-10-16T16:25:19Z

Chhetri receives the ball from the right flank, goes one-on-one with the Nepal defense, and cuts him through to pull the trigger but the Nepal goalkeeper does well to keep him away from scoring 

63' - Foul on Suresh!

2021-10-16T16:20:33Z

Suresh Singh Wangjam is brought down by his Nepal counter-part, inside the Indian half, with a heavy challenge from behind. The referee keeps the card in his pocket for now! 

52' - Manvir Singh.... MISSES!

2021-10-16T16:11:24Z

Manvir Singh runs inside the box, unmarked, pulls the trigger but his shot is well blocked by the Nepal defender. It was chance for the Indian forward to put the game to bed. But the Blue Tigers have surely changed gears and are looking more clinical early in the second-half

2021-10-16T16:09:17Z

50' - Suresh doubles the lead for India

Suresh Singh Wagjam pulls the trigger from inside the box as it takes a slight deflection to end at the back of net. Yasir cuts the back towards the box, then, finds Suresh who hits it to his far post. 

2021-10-16T16:06:44Z

48' - CHHETRI breaks the deadlock!

Chhetri! The Indian talisman charges inside the box to head the delivery from Kotal, on the right flank, in the near corner. Limbu can just stand and watch! 

46' - Nepal look to charge early

2021-10-16T16:04:26Z

Rohit Chand looks to play a through ball to find Shreshta on the right flank but the ball hits the feet of an Indian defender and is played behind to Sandhu 

Second-half!

2021-10-16T16:03:18Z

No changes for both the teams as India get the ball rolling in second-half! 

Half-time

2021-10-16T15:48:43Z

India dominate possession in the first-half but fail to break the deadlock. We go into the half-time India 0-0 Nepal in the SAFF Championship 2021 final 

44' - CHHETRI.... MISSES!

2021-10-16T15:45:18Z

Chhetri skies a volley after receiving a brilliant delivery from Pritam Kotal, steaming in from the right flank. 

40' - Free-kick for India

2021-10-16T15:41:19Z

Pritam Kotal delivers the ball inside the box from the right but Bheke mistimes his shot on the first attempt. He, somehow, connects on the second attempt but the poor effort goes wide for a goal kick 

35' - Good build-up play from India

2021-10-16T15:36:39Z

Manvir Singh goes one-on-one with the Nepal defense on the left flank, then, plays the ball behind to find Suresh who finds Chhetri inside the box. But the Indian talisman collides with the goalkeeper while trying to attemp the header and the danger is cleared off 

30' - Poor from Manvir Singh

2021-10-16T15:32:10Z

Anirudh Thapa shows his brilliance once again to find Manvir Singh on the left flank with a brilliant through ball. But Manvir makes a mess off it with a poor cross which goes out for a goal kick. India have dominated 70 per cent of the possession so far 

27' - Chhetri with a shot on target

2021-10-16T15:27:21Z

Anirudh Thapa makes a brilliant run down the left flank and then passes the ball to Chhetri who pulls the trigger from a difficult angle but the Nepal goalkeeper collects it with ease. 

23' - Cross from Yasir

2021-10-16T15:24:29Z

Yasir delivers a cheeky ball from the left flank which forces Nepal goalkeeper Limbu to tuck it behind for a corner

21' - Poor from Kotal

2021-10-16T15:22:26Z

Kotal does well to win the ball in the midfield, then, strides forward but a mistimed pass while searching from Manvir Singh allows Nepal to clear off the danger

16' - Chance for Nepal

2021-10-16T15:17:56Z

Rohit Chand receives a ball inside the box as Rahul Bheke fails to clear his line, after failing to get his footing right in the heavy rain. Chand chests down the ball but slips before pulling the trigger as Sandhu collects the ball in the goal. 

13' - Manvir fails to control the ball

2021-10-16T15:14:47Z

Manvir Singh fails to control the ball inside the box after receiving a low-cross from the right flank as the Nepal defenders clear off the danger 

11' - Heavy pass from the midfield

2021-10-16T15:12:26Z

Heavy pass from the midfield to find Thapa on the left flank but the ball goes out for a goal kick 

7' - Foul

2021-10-16T15:09:01Z

Shrestha mistimes his challenge and commits a foul on Sandhu inside the box after receiving a low cross. 

4' - Double Save!

2021-10-16T15:03:39Z

Brilliant double from the Nepal goalkeeper Kiran Limbu after Yasir receives the ball on the right flank and goes for a long-ranger, which falls on the rebound, for the charging Thapa. But the goalkeeper clears off the early danger 

Kick-Off!

2021-10-16T15:00:57Z

Nepal get the ball rolling in the final! 

What's at stake for Igor Stimac and his men?

2021-10-16T14:50:53Z

The Blue Tigers have stamped their authority at the SAFF Championship with seven titles to their name. It will be their 12th appearance in the final. Stimac will look to become the third foreign coach for Team India after Jiri Pesek (1993) and Stephen Constantine (2015) to clinch the title. 

Nepal substitutes

2021-10-16T14:46:51Z

Deepak Karki, Suraj Thakuri, Nitin Thapa, Bishal Rai, Sunil Bal, Aashish Lama, Santosh Tamang, Ayush Ghalan, Bishal Shrestha, Manish Dangi, Kamal Thapa.

Nepal XI

2021-10-16T14:46:23Z

Kiran Limbu, Dinesh Rajbanshi, Ananta Tamang, Gautam Shrestha, Suman Aryal, Pujan Uparkoti, Suman Lama, Tej Tamang, Sujal Shrestha, Nawayug Shrestha, Rohit Chand.

India substitutes

2021-10-16T14:44:50Z

Dheeraj, Seriton, Glan, Udanta, Jeakson, Sahal, Liston, Rahim, Vishal

SAFF Championship 2021 Final

2021-10-16T14:26:30Z

Hello and welcome to the live text commentary from the SAFF Championship 2021 Final between India and Nepal. 