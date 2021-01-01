SAFF Championship 2021 LIVE: India vs Nepal

7' - Foul
2021-10-16T15:09:01Z
Shrestha mistimes his challenge and commits a foul on Sandhu inside the box after receiving a low cross.
4' - Double Save!
2021-10-16T15:03:39Z
Brilliant double from the Nepal goalkeeper Kiran Limbu after Yasir receives the ball on the right flank and goes for a long-ranger, which falls on the rebound, for the charging Thapa. But the goalkeeper clear off the early danger
Kick-Off!
2021-10-16T15:00:57Z
Nepal get the ball rolling in the final!
What's at stake for Igor Stimac and his men?
2021-10-16T14:50:53Z
The Blue Tigers have stamped their authority at the SAFF Championship with seven titles to their name. It will be their 12th appearance in the final. Stimac will look to become the third foreign coach for Team India after Jiri Pesek (1993) and Stephen Constantine (2015) to clinch the title.
Nepal substitutes
2021-10-16T14:46:51Z
Deepak Karki, Suraj Thakuri, Nitin Thapa, Bishal Rai, Sunil Bal, Aashish Lama, Santosh Tamang, Ayush Ghalan, Bishal Shrestha, Manish Dangi, Kamal Thapa.
Nepal XI
2021-10-16T14:46:23Z
Kiran Limbu, Dinesh Rajbanshi, Ananta Tamang, Gautam Shrestha, Suman Aryal, Pujan Uparkoti, Suman Lama, Tej Tamang, Sujal Shrestha, Nawayug Shrestha, Rohit Chand.
India substitutes
2021-10-16T14:44:50Z
Dheeraj, Seriton, Glan, Udanta, Jeakson, Sahal, Liston, Rahim, Vishal
Igor Stimac names his India XI for the final showdown
2021-10-16T14:30:30Z
Here's how the #BlueTigers are lining up tonight against Nepal in the #SAFFChampionship2021 final 🔵#NEPIND #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/nE8z229f55— Goal India (@Goal_India) October 16, 2021
SAFF Championship 2021 Final
2021-10-16T14:26:30Z
Hello and welcome to the live text commentary from the SAFF Championship 2021 Final between India and Nepal.