SAFF Championship 2021 LIVE: India vs Nepal

India are the most successful team in the history of SAFF Championship with seven titles to their name.

7' - Foul

2021-10-16T15:09:01Z

Shrestha mistimes his challenge and commits a foul on Sandhu inside the box after receiving a low cross. 

4' - Double Save!

2021-10-16T15:03:39Z

Brilliant double from the Nepal goalkeeper Kiran Limbu after Yasir receives the ball on the right flank and goes for a long-ranger, which falls on the rebound, for the charging Thapa. But the goalkeeper clear off the early danger 

Kick-Off!

2021-10-16T15:00:57Z

Nepal get the ball rolling in the final! 

What's at stake for Igor Stimac and his men?

2021-10-16T14:50:53Z

The Blue Tigers have stamped their authority at the SAFF Championship with seven titles to their name. It will be their 12th appearance in the final. Stimac will look to become the third foreign coach for Team India after Jiri Pesek (1993) and Stephen Constantine (2015) to clinch the title. 

Nepal substitutes

2021-10-16T14:46:51Z

Deepak Karki, Suraj Thakuri, Nitin Thapa, Bishal Rai, Sunil Bal, Aashish Lama, Santosh Tamang, Ayush Ghalan, Bishal Shrestha, Manish Dangi, Kamal Thapa.

Nepal XI

2021-10-16T14:46:23Z

Kiran Limbu, Dinesh Rajbanshi, Ananta Tamang, Gautam Shrestha, Suman Aryal, Pujan Uparkoti, Suman Lama, Tej Tamang, Sujal Shrestha, Nawayug Shrestha, Rohit Chand.

India substitutes

2021-10-16T14:44:50Z

Dheeraj, Seriton, Glan, Udanta, Jeakson, Sahal, Liston, Rahim, Vishal

SAFF Championship 2021 Final

2021-10-16T14:26:30Z

Hello and welcome to the live text commentary from the SAFF Championship 2021 Final between India and Nepal. 