90 + 3' - GOAL!
2021-10-16T16:48:53Z
90 + 3' - Sahal puts the game to bedSahal receives the ball on the left flank and then makes a marauding run past the Nepal defenders to hit the ball at the back of net!
Substitution for India
2021-10-16T16:44:04Z
Manvir Singh OUT, Rahim Ali IN
79' - BLOCKED!
2021-10-16T16:37:51Z
Udanta Singh makes a steaming run inside the box from the right flank but Rohit Chand's sliding tackle, in-time, blocks the cross to find Chhetri to his right.
77' - Chance for Nepal
2021-10-16T16:33:22Z
Rohit Chand, meets the delivery inside the box, with a fine headed which lands just above the crossbar. Nepal are looking to find aswers after conceding early in second-half but they have not been able to create multiple chances.
72' - Free-kick for India
2021-10-16T16:31:15Z
Thapa takes the free-kick from the edge of the box, on the left, as the shot on target is cleared off by goalkeeper Limbu and falls for Apui on the reboud. He pulls the trigger but the poor effort is skied for a goalkick.
66' - Chance for CHHETRI!
2021-10-16T16:25:19Z
Chhetri receives the ball from the right flank, goes one-on-one with the Nepal defense, and cuts him through to pull the trigger but the Nepal goalkeeper does well to keep him away from scoring
63' - Foul on Suresh!
2021-10-16T16:20:33Z
Suresh Singh Wangjam is brought down by his Nepal counter-part, inside the Indian half, with a heavy challenge from behind. The referee keeps the card in his pocket for now!
52' - Manvir Singh.... MISSES!
2021-10-16T16:11:24Z
Manvir Singh runs inside the box, unmarked, pulls the trigger but his shot is well blocked by the Nepal defender. It was chance for the Indian forward to put the game to bed. But the Blue Tigers have surely changed gears and are looking more clinical early in the second-half
50' - Suresh doubles the lead for India
2021-10-16T16:09:17Z
50' - Suresh doubles the lead for IndiaSuresh Singh Wagjam pulls the trigger from inside the box as it takes a slight deflection to end at the back of net. Yasir cuts the back towards the box, then, finds Suresh who hits it to his far post.
48' - CHHETRI breaks the deadlock!
2021-10-16T16:06:44Z
48' - CHHETRI breaks the deadlock!Chhetri! The Indian talisman charges inside the box to head the delivery from Kotal, on the right flank, in the near corner. Limbu can just stand and watch!
46' - Nepal look to charge early
2021-10-16T16:04:26Z
Rohit Chand looks to play a through ball to find Shreshta on the right flank but the ball hits the feet of an Indian defender and is played behind to Sandhu
Second-half!
2021-10-16T16:03:18Z
No changes for both the teams as India get the ball rolling in second-half!
Half-time
2021-10-16T15:48:43Z
India dominate possession in the first-half but fail to break the deadlock. We go into the half-time India 0-0 Nepal in the SAFF Championship 2021 final
44' - CHHETRI.... MISSES!
2021-10-16T15:45:18Z
Chhetri skies a volley after receiving a brilliant delivery from Pritam Kotal, steaming in from the right flank.
40' - Free-kick for India
2021-10-16T15:41:19Z
Pritam Kotal delivers the ball inside the box from the right but Bheke mistimes his shot on the first attempt. He, somehow, connects on the second attempt but the poor effort goes wide for a goal kick
35' - Good build-up play from India
2021-10-16T15:36:39Z
Manvir Singh goes one-on-one with the Nepal defense on the left flank, then, plays the ball behind to find Suresh who finds Chhetri inside the box. But the Indian talisman collides with the goalkeeper while trying to attemp the header and the danger is cleared off
30' - Poor from Manvir Singh
2021-10-16T15:32:10Z
Anirudh Thapa shows his brilliance once again to find Manvir Singh on the left flank with a brilliant through ball. But Manvir makes a mess off it with a poor cross which goes out for a goal kick. India have dominated 70 per cent of the possession so far
27' - Chhetri with a shot on target
2021-10-16T15:27:21Z
Anirudh Thapa makes a brilliant run down the left flank and then passes the ball to Chhetri who pulls the trigger from a difficult angle but the Nepal goalkeeper collects it with ease.
23' - Cross from Yasir
2021-10-16T15:24:29Z
Yasir delivers a cheeky ball from the left flank which forces Nepal goalkeeper Limbu to tuck it behind for a corner
21' - Poor from Kotal
2021-10-16T15:22:26Z
Kotal does well to win the ball in the midfield, then, strides forward but a mistimed pass while searching from Manvir Singh allows Nepal to clear off the danger
16' - Chance for Nepal
2021-10-16T15:17:56Z
Rohit Chand receives a ball inside the box as Rahul Bheke fails to clear his line, after failing to get his footing right in the heavy rain. Chand chests down the ball but slips before pulling the trigger as Sandhu collects the ball in the goal.
13' - Manvir fails to control the ball
2021-10-16T15:14:47Z
Manvir Singh fails to control the ball inside the box after receiving a low-cross from the right flank as the Nepal defenders clear off the danger
11' - Heavy pass from the midfield
2021-10-16T15:12:26Z
Heavy pass from the midfield to find Thapa on the left flank but the ball goes out for a goal kick
7' - Foul
2021-10-16T15:09:01Z
Shrestha mistimes his challenge and commits a foul on Sandhu inside the box after receiving a low cross.
4' - Double Save!
2021-10-16T15:03:39Z
Brilliant double from the Nepal goalkeeper Kiran Limbu after Yasir receives the ball on the right flank and goes for a long-ranger, which falls on the rebound, for the charging Thapa. But the goalkeeper clears off the early danger
Kick-Off!
2021-10-16T15:00:57Z
Nepal get the ball rolling in the final!
What's at stake for Igor Stimac and his men?
2021-10-16T14:50:53Z
The Blue Tigers have stamped their authority at the SAFF Championship with seven titles to their name. It will be their 12th appearance in the final. Stimac will look to become the third foreign coach for Team India after Jiri Pesek (1993) and Stephen Constantine (2015) to clinch the title.
Nepal substitutes
2021-10-16T14:46:51Z
Deepak Karki, Suraj Thakuri, Nitin Thapa, Bishal Rai, Sunil Bal, Aashish Lama, Santosh Tamang, Ayush Ghalan, Bishal Shrestha, Manish Dangi, Kamal Thapa.
Nepal XI
2021-10-16T14:46:23Z
Kiran Limbu, Dinesh Rajbanshi, Ananta Tamang, Gautam Shrestha, Suman Aryal, Pujan Uparkoti, Suman Lama, Tej Tamang, Sujal Shrestha, Nawayug Shrestha, Rohit Chand.
India substitutes
2021-10-16T14:44:50Z
Dheeraj, Seriton, Glan, Udanta, Jeakson, Sahal, Liston, Rahim, Vishal
Igor Stimac names his India XI for the final showdown
2021-10-16T14:30:30Z
Here's how the #BlueTigers are lining up tonight against Nepal in the #SAFFChampionship2021 final 🔵#NEPIND #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/nE8z229f55— Goal India (@Goal_India) October 16, 2021
SAFF Championship 2021 Final
2021-10-16T14:26:30Z
Hello and welcome to the live text commentary from the SAFF Championship 2021 Final between India and Nepal.