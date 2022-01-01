90+1' Odisha change
We're in five minutes added time
Javi OUT
Daniel IN
89' Jonathas scores after-all
Jerry involved in this one as well as he beats Mandar to put a cross right in between Fall and Ranawade where Jonathas reacts to make it 4-2.
84' JONATHAAAAAS!!
Jerry, on a hat-trick, quite unselfishly gives the ball to Jonathas in the box as the latter shot is slightly moved past the far post as Nawaz charged in to reduce the angle.
80' Mumbai subs
Raynier, Cassio OUT
Gurkirat, Inman IN
77' A DOUBLE BY JERRY
A wonderful passage of play from left to right and, a few passes until Jonathas has played Jerry though. And BANG! Jerry has made it 3-2. Odisha are in the lead now...what a moment for Kiko Ramirez celebrating violently in the stands.
70' JERRY MAKES IT 2-2
A splendid cross from the left by Nadha and Mandar is beaten to the far post as Jerry has nodded into the back of the net.
Just before the Odisha equaliser, Catatau was flagged off-side as he has headed in Jahouh's free-kick that was won by Raynier against a foul by Ruatthara.
65' CLOSE...Could have been game on
Javi's lovely delivery from a free-kick evaded the Mumbai defenders as Sahil Panwar dived in for the header but couldn't keep it on target. Good attempt none-the-less.
62' Substitutions
Mumbai:
Vignesh, Angulo OUT
Mandar, Catatau IN
Odisha:
Thoiba, Mongil OUT
Ruatthara, Jonathas IN
54' Double change for Odisha
Isaac, Aridai OUT
Paul, Krasniqi IN
53' Ranawade salvaging himself
The corner was averted after a good block by Amey against the shot of Nandha, but the Mumbai City defender had initially missed the cross from Jerry.
Odisha started the half with a few good moves but no clear chance at goal.
Second half resumes
Can Odisha make it 2-2, will Mumbai City score more goals? Right now, Mumbai have scored 22 and Odisha have conceded 22 this season so far.
HT: Odisha 1-2 Mumbai City
Cassio's curling shot off Jahouh's flag-kick has evaded the top right corner just before referee Venkatesh R has blown the whistle to indicate half-time. The corner was a result of Raynier's long-range shot after being found in space by Jahouh who was also quick to spot Bipin off the throw-ball as the latter produced a save from Kamaljit.
The Odisha custodian has kept the scoreline far better than what could have been with the Kalinga Warrior's problems in defense continuing. Mumbai City got back in the game very well after conceding the early goal.
Stay tuned for the second half action as we can expect more goals, too.
38' ANGULO IS THE MAN
The Spaniard has tested Kamaljit before and this time he gets in the right position as he knew exactly where Jahouh was going to put that free-kick. Nodded in for 1-2.
It turned out to be an expensive foul by Thoiba as he hacked Cassio down after losing his man.
First drinks break of the match
Vignesh and Bipin have been making the left flank look vibrant with deliveries in the box. Bipin's earlier cross had no one in the box while Vignesh's cross just ahead of the drinks break is missed by Raynier by like an inch or so.
27' No way through for Mumbai City
Angulo, off a cross from the left, now sees his shot kept out by Kamaljit who had earlier put strong hands behind Cassio's long-range attempt on goal that was on target as well.
11' JAHOUH EQUALISES
A few chances down-the-other-end later, Cassio has attracted a few Odisha defenders towards him before laying it off for Jahouh who applied an exquisite touch to curl it into the top corner. 1-1.
Cassio had just headed straight into the hands of Kamaljit off a Ranawade cross moments ago.
4' ARIDAI HAS SCORED!
Just a minute after Fall showed his presence in the box with a long right foot blocking an Aridai cross in the box, the Senegalese defender has literally given the ball away to Javi Hernandez as Aridai then turns the man before sending his right-footer past Mohamed Nawaz who should have done better than allowing the ball to slip from under him.
KICK-OFF!
We're underway at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco!
TEAM NEWS
The biggest returnee is Mourtada Fall in the Mumbai City XI
Odisha:
TEAM NEWS
Odisha:
Mumbai City:
Mumbai City:
Vignesh features in the starting lineup for the first time since opening day & Raynier returns along with Fall who has served his suspension ✅#OFCMCFC #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/H8IKY5mRO1
Goals, goals, goals!
Odisha vs Mumbai City
Mumbai City have conceded as many as six goals in their last two games and without a win in those two games, a 3-0 loss against Kerala Blasters followed by a 3-3 draw against NorthEast United.
However, Odisha have conceded the MOST (20) amount of goals among all teams in the season so far, with the 6-1 defeat against Hyderabad, and without a win for the last four games.
