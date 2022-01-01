Cassio's curling shot off Jahouh's flag-kick has evaded the top right corner just before referee Venkatesh R has blown the whistle to indicate half-time. The corner was a result of Raynier's long-range shot after being found in space by Jahouh who was also quick to spot Bipin off the throw-ball as the latter produced a save from Kamaljit.

The Odisha custodian has kept the scoreline far better than what could have been with the Kalinga Warrior's problems in defense continuing. Mumbai City got back in the game very well after conceding the early goal.

Stay tuned for the second half action as we can expect more goals, too.