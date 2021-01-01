NorthEast United 1-1 Bengaluru: Rahul Bheke earns the Blues a point

FULL TIME!
NorthEast United 1-1 Bengaluru
Bengaluru FC hold NorthEast United to 1-1 draw in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Tuesday at the Tilak Maidan, Goa.
Luis Machado handed the Highlanders the lead in the 27th minute from Federico Gallego's pass but a horrible mistake by goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh allowed Rahul Bheke to restore parity in the match in the 49th minute.
Both Bengaluru and NorthEast United remain on the sixth and seventh position respectively on the league table. The Blues have 13 points from 11 games while the Highlanders have 12 points from 11 matches.
93' Juanan heads out Machado's cross for a corner
87' NorthEast United - Substitution
87' Cleiton's long-ranger goes just above the crossbar!
Both teams looking for a second goal
80' Bengaluru - Substitution
73' Gurpreet keeps Gallego's free-kick out of goal
64' NorthEast Unitd - Substitution
59' Gurpreet keeps Suhair header out of the goal
Bengaluru looks a rejuvenated side
49' GOAL! NorthEast United 1-1 Bengaluru
Rahul Bheke equalises for BengaluruRahul Bheke goes past his marker on the right flank and takes a shot which is supposed to be a routine save for Gurmeet but the custodian makes a howler as the ball goes in.
SECOND HALF!
HALF-TIME!
NorthEast United 1-0 BengaluruThe Highlanders are in front after the first 45 minutes. Can Bengaluru come back in the game in the second half? Stay tuned.
45+2' Gurmeet makes a crucial save!
42' Parag Shrivas' shot goes above the crossbar!
35' Suhair misses a sitter!
33' Chance for Bengaluru!
Cooling break!
27' GOAL! NorthEast United 1-0 Bengaluru
Machado puts NorthEast United in frontFederico Gallego wins a loose ball in the midfield from Dimas Delgado and makes a run down the middle. He enters the box and sends a forward pass for Luis Machado who finds the back of the net.
24' Opseth's header straight to Gurmeet
22' Chhetri's cross too high for Cleiton
16' Fox blocks Opseth's attempt
Scrappy start to the game
KICK-OFF!
A late change in NEUFC lineup
Unusual season for Gurpreet!
13 - @bengalurufc's @GurpreetGK has already conceded 13 goals after 10 games in this season of the #ISL. At the same stage last season, Gurpreet had conceded six. Interestingly, he conceded only 14 goals in the entirety of the #HeroISL last term. Unwonted. #NEUBFC #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/wx16qPWeFz— OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) January 12, 2021
Three changes in the BFC lineup
Two changes in the NEUFC lineup
Team News!
Khabra returns, Fox back in NEUFC XI
NorthEast United vs Bengaluru - Team News!#ISL #NEUBFC pic.twitter.com/oAjY9btCjW— Goal India (@Goal_India) January 12, 2021