NorthEast United 1-1 Bengaluru: Rahul Bheke earns the Blues a point

NorthEast United 1-1 Bengaluru

hold to 1-1 draw in an (ISL) clash on Tuesday at the Tilak Maidan, Goa.

Luis Machado handed the Highlanders the lead in the 27th minute from Federico Gallego's pass but a horrible mistake by goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh allowed Rahul Bheke to restore parity in the match in the 49th minute.

Both Bengaluru and NorthEast United remain on the sixth and seventh position respectively on the league table. The Blues have 13 points from 11 games while the Highlanders have 12 points from 11 matches.