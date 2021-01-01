73' Changes for Mumbai
Raynier and Vignesh replace Bipin and Mandar
69' Super save by Mirchad Michu
It looked like another double on the evening as Bipin fancied a shot, and a good left-footer that was destined for goal before Michu got a touch that took the ball onto the horizontal instead. Michu could have done better when he was beaten to Bipin's shot at his near post earlier, but this is a fantastic save indeed.
56' Brown joins with a double!!!
Just as it was beginning to look as if Mumbai are running away with the tie, it's a brilliant delivery this time by Coureur. A similarly worked goal for NorthEast United behind the last man as Brown takes it on his right foot to outmuscle Mehtab and score to keep the game exciting.
53' ANGULO DOUBLE!!!
As simple as that, once again, by Mumbai City. A long ball forward by Ranawade on the right. Catatau races to it and cuts it back for Angulo who had the easy job of a tap-in. 1-3 now.
48' HERNAN DENIED!!!
A good looking delivery into the area by Imran takes a touch or two in the box from multiple players before Hernan is able to get a shot away. But Nawaz is alert as ever to dive left to make the save.
One change at the change of ends
Suhair has come off as Chhara has come on for NorthEast United who are trailing by a goal after having taken the lead initially in the game.
HT: NorthEast United 1-2 Mumbai City
Khalid Jamil's men lost their lead and find themselves trailing by a goal. Though, Mumbai City seem to have taken the upper hand for now as head coach Des Buckinham has even fielded an all-Indian back-line and an attack heavy XI, this game is far from over.
40' Now Bipin puts Mumbai ahead
NorthEast have not even been able to properly recover from the equaliser as Coureur and Brown made an attempt to team up in attack but on the other side you see Angulo returning the favour with an assist to Bipin who has beaten Mirshad at his near post.
33' ANGULO MAKES IT 1-1
It seems as though the mid-half drinks break came at the right time for Mumbai City as they have worked their way to the equaliser soon after as Cassio released a pass for Bipin on the left and the latter's cross for Angulo has the Spaniard rather free to tap it in in.
29' BROWN SCORES!!!
An impeccable diagonal delivery by Imran Khan from the left ends up as a perfect cross for Brown who chests it down with precision past the defender on him before putting it past Nawaz.
NorthEast are beginning to hit back
It's been all Mumbai City for the initial 10 minutes or so with Jahouh and Cassio making the in-roads in the opponent's area, and with Igor Angulo flagged off-side on an occasion - although his first touch was a bit heavy as well.
However, NorthEast have launched a couple of attacks, of late. Imran Khan's one-two with Deshorn Brown falls a bit short and is cleared by a blue shirt. Of the resultant corner, offered a second take, Coureur's header is tipped over by Nawaz, though the Frenchmen tried telling the referee that he was pulled down.
2' WHAT A SAVE!!!
Mumbai got a early free-kick and it wasn't surprising to see Jahouh over the ball, with his inch perfect deliveries into the box met in the air by Ygor Catatau, but for a diving save by NorthEast goalkeeper Mirshad
TEAM NEWS
Rahul Bheke makes his 100th ISL appearance
NorthEast United:
Our line-up for tonight!
Brown is back in the starting XI💪#NEUMCFC #StrongerAsOne #TogetherWeAreInfinite pic.twitter.com/LtojIZ5jt6
Mumbai City:
In the blue corner for #NEUMCFC..
Mandar Rao Dessai leads #TheIslanders tonight as Mehtab Singh & Ygor Catatau make their first starts of the campaign and Asif Khan features amongst the substitutes 👊#MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/CZeS6953qK
Who's bouncing back to a win tonight?
NorthEast United vs Mumbai City
Mumbai City have two wins more (5) than any team in the ISL season so far and with a win tonight they will have double as many wins as any other side. They suffered a 0-3 loss at the hands of Kerala Blasters in their last outing.
NorthEast United have just two wins in their current campaign but have lost by a one-goal margin on four of the five occasions they faced a loss. They went down 2-3 against ATK Mohun Bagan in their last game.
