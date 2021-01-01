It's been all Mumbai City for the initial 10 minutes or so with Jahouh and Cassio making the in-roads in the opponent's area, and with Igor Angulo flagged off-side on an occasion - although his first touch was a bit heavy as well.

However, NorthEast have launched a couple of attacks, of late. Imran Khan's one-two with Deshorn Brown falls a bit short and is cleared by a blue shirt. Of the resultant corner, offered a second take, Coureur's header is tipped over by Nawaz, though the Frenchmen tried telling the referee that he was pulled down.