Nepal 0-0 India LIVE: Follow SAFF Championship 2021 clash in real time

58' Substitution!
2021-10-10T17:15:21Z
Anirudh Thapa IN Suresh OUT, Udanta Singh IN Manvir Singh OUT.
57' Top save by Kiran Limbu
2021-10-10T17:14:08Z
Yasir goes past a defender on the right flank and sends a cross inside the box for Manvir Singh who attempts a header from a close range but the Nepalese goalkeeper manages to keep the ball away from goal with a quality save.
56' Brandon's shot goes high
2021-10-10T17:12:09Z
Brandon Fernandes takes the free kick but it goes above the crossbar!
55' Chhetri brought down outside the box
2021-10-10T17:11:22Z
Sunil Chhetri brought down outside the Nepal box as India win a free kick.
SECOND HALF!
2021-10-10T17:03:24Z
The second half is underway.
HALF TIME: Nepal 0-0 India
2021-10-10T16:42:25Z
It's all square after the first 45 minutes. India had their chances but failed to break the deadlock.
34' Chhetri misses a sitter!
2021-10-10T16:34:19Z
Kotal finds Yasir on the right flank with a quality ball and Yasir squares the ball into the middle for Chhetri who had an empty goal in front of him but the Indian skipper's tap-in from a close-range goes wide.
30' India in ascendancy
2021-10-10T16:30:17Z
India dominating proceedings but they are yet to create any major chance so far.
20' Frustrating run of play
2021-10-10T16:19:05Z
India creating half chances but not able to create a proper chance in the attacking third. frustrating 20 minutes for the Blue Tigers.
10' It's all square
2021-10-10T16:10:15Z
It's been drab first 10 minutes as neither of the teams has able to create any major chance.
KICk-OFF!
2021-10-10T15:59:10Z
We are underway in Maldives!
TEAM NEWS!
2021-10-10T11:06:17Z
India XI to face Nepal 📄#SAFFChampionship2021 #NEPIND #BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/n70zBzhAv2— Goal India (@Goal_India) October 10, 2021
Nepal vs India
2021-10-10T11:04:58Z
After back-to-back draws against Bangladesh and Sri Lank, India will look to get back to winning ways against Nepal in their third match of the SAFF Championship in Maldives.