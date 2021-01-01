Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters: Follow ISL action LIVE

10' WHAT A SAVE!
2021-12-19T14:11:31.324Z
Kerala Blasters win a ball near the centre cirlce and Alvaro Vazquez goes for goal from distance but Mohammad Nawaz pulls off a stunning save to deny him from scoring the opening goal.
5' Vazquez booked!
2021-12-19T14:06:30.527Z
Alvaro Vazquez picks up an early booking for a poor challenge on Ahmed Jahouh. Free-kick to Mumbai in their own half.
KICK-OFF!
2021-12-19T13:56:20.625Z
We are underway at the Fatorda Stadium.
Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters
2021-12-19T13:48:01.186Z
Hello and welcome to the LIve match centre of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between league leaders Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters.