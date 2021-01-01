Live Blog

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters: Follow ISL action LIVE

Follow LIVE action with Goal as Mumbai City FC take on Kerala Blasters...

Updated
Comments (0)
Bipin Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, ISL 2021/22
Getty Images

10' WHAT A SAVE!

2021-12-19T14:11:31.324Z

Kerala Blasters win a ball near the centre cirlce and Alvaro Vazquez goes for goal from distance but Mohammad Nawaz pulls off a stunning save to deny him from scoring the opening goal.

5' Vazquez booked!

2021-12-19T14:06:30.527Z

Alvaro Vazquez picks up an early booking for a poor challenge on Ahmed Jahouh. Free-kick to Mumbai in their own half.

KICK-OFF!

2021-12-19T13:56:20.625Z

We are underway at the Fatorda Stadium.

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters

2021-12-19T13:48:01.186Z

Hello and welcome to the LIve match centre of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between league leaders Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters.