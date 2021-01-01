Mumbai City FC 0-0 (2-2) FC Goa LIVE: Follow ISL play-offs clash in real time

27' Ranawade makes a crucial stop
Ortiz finds Romario who in turn, sets up a ball for Noguera who goes past Mourtada Fall and takes a shot which Amrinder saves. Redeem Tlang has the chance to push the rebound ball into the goal but Amey Ranawade blocks Tlang's shot to save a sure shot goal.
26' Ortiz flagged offside!
Alberto Noguera forwards a through ball for Jorge Ortiz inside the box who receives the pass and takes a shot and finds the back of the net but the linesman signals offside to the Spaniard.
13' Donachie intercepts Boumous's cross
Boumous enters the box from the right side after going past Adil Khan and keeps a low cross inside the box for Adam Le Fondre but James Donachie does well to intercept and clear the ball.
Cagey start
The match has gone off to a cagey start as both sides are not willing to take any risks at the initial stage of the match.
KICK-OFF!
We are underway at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.
Passmaster Edu Bedia
FC Goa’s Edu Bedia is the player who has attempted the most passes in the opposition half (698) in this ISL campaign. He is also the player who has completed the most passes in the opposition half this season (539).
Goa have a better H2H record
This will be the 18th meeting between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League. Goa have won seven of these encounters, while Mumbai have won five. Five have ended in a tie. The last two meetings between the two sides ended in a draw.
Ferrando too makes three changes
Ivan Gonzalez and Alberto Noguera return from suspension. Redeem Tlang too returns in the starting lineup. Seriton Fernandes and Princeton Rebello are out with injuries and Igor Angulo sits out.
Three changes in the Mumbai lineup
Sergio Lobera brings in Hernan Santana, Amey Ranawade and Rowllin Borges in place of Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh and Bartholomew Ogbeche.
Team news
Here's how Mumbai City and FC Goa are lining up in the second leg tie of the semifinal 1 👇#ISL #MCFCFCG pic.twitter.com/0jQqOFpLD6— Goal India (@Goal_India) March 8, 2021
Mumbai City vs FC Goa
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) play-offs second leg tie between Mumbai City and FC Goa.