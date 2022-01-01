Live Blog

Mumbai City FC 1-0 East Bengal - Bipin Singh breaks the deadlock

Mumbai City take the lead via Bipin's strike...

Updated
Comments (0)
Mumbai City vs East Bengal, ISL 2021/22
ISL

51' GOAL!

2022-02-22T15:09:05.037Z

Bipin Singh hands Mumbai City the lead. Brad Inman makes a run down the middle and then finds Bipin on the right flank with a pass. Bipin, unmarked and unchallenged, cuts in from the right side, makes space for himself and finds the back of the net.

47' Angulo misses a sitter!

2022-02-22T15:04:43.560Z

51Chhangte floats in a cross from the left side of the penalty box which finds Bipin Singh who brings the ball down with his head. The ball falls on Angulo's feet who has an empty in front of him. The Spanish striker tries to slot the ball first time but it goes wide!

Second half!

2022-02-22T15:03:08.126Z

guWe go again!

Half time!

2022-02-22T14:47:39.777Z

It's all square after the first 45 minutes. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.

26' lfChance for East Bengal!

2022-02-22T14:27:04.745Z

Fran Sota snatches the ball away from Apuia in the middle of the park and finds Mahesh Singh who sends a first time through ball towards Semboi Haokip who enters the box and tries to take a shot but Mourtada Fall makes a timely challenge to avert the danger.

KICK-OFF!

2022-02-22T14:00:16.171Z

We are underway at the Fatorda Stadium.

Matchday Live

2022-02-22T13:36:57.872Z

Hello and welcome to the Live Match Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Mumbai City FC and East Bengal.