Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the game and is not letting the non-postponement issue go.

"We are now in a position where we are having to play players either from the start or on the bench who have only just come back from injury or from Covid. We have to take this risk now," Tuchel said.

"We play N’Golo Kante and Trevoh Chalobah from the start today and this is a huge risk because they are both not long back from injury. So we hope today goes well.

"From a medical point of view, I’m very worried because we have had four consecutive days of positive tests in the squad.

"How will this stop if we carry on and pretend it’s not happening? This is my opinion and it’s the medical opinion but it’s not the opinion of the Premier League, so we have to play."