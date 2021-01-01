Matchday LIVE: Tottenham vs Watford, Wolves vs Man Utd plus Barca, PSG & Atletico Madrid in action

FT: Wolves 0-1 Man Utd

The build-up to Mason Greenwood's winner was marked by Paul Pogba's challenge on Ruben Neves, one which left Wolves furious that the goal was not chalked off.

The Frenchman however sees things a little differently, as he has told Sky Sports.

“I didn’t touch him," he says. "This is the Premier League, it was a 50-50, every weekend that is happening. We win the ball and we scored."