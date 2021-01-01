Matchday LIVE: Real Madrid vs Chelsea in Champions League semi-final first leg

The Chaaammmpiooons!!
Kroenke family dismiss takeover talk
Some news away from tonight's game - the Kroenke family have dismissed talk that Arsenal are up for sale amid reports that a takeover bid is being prepared for the club.
The Gunners' owners have come under pressure from fans in the fallout from the ill-fated Super League project.
Spotify founder Daniel Ek, an Arsenal fan, revealed on Twitter he would be interested in taking over at the Emirates - but the Kroenkes are not interested.
The value of experience
Who can unlock that door?
Here is more from Goal's Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella: "Thomas Tuchel was delighted with the performance against West Ham and rightly so. That's reflected in the continued line up.
"Five subs allowed tonight from a 12-man bench, which could be key in the tie. The bookings have been wiped off for the semi-final round.
"3-5-2 from Real Madrid who are also conservative. Two of the best defensive teams in Europe going at it - but who can unlock that door?"
Ton up for Mason
It is a significant evening for Mason Mount and Cesar Azpilicueta.
Blues unchanged
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel names an unchanged XI from the side that won 1-0 at West Ham on Saturday to boost their top four chances.
Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Silva, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kante, Mount, Werner, Pulisic.
The teams...
Zinedine Zidane makes three changes from the side that drew with Real Betis at the weekend, with Marcelo, Toni Kroos and Vinicius Junior all coming in.
Former Chelsea forward Eden Hazard is on the bench as he edges his way back to full fitness.
Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Marcelo, Nacho, Militao, Varane, Carvajal, Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Vinicius Jr, Benzema.
Here we go...
Hello and welcome to the matchday live blog - and what a match it is.
It's Chelsea. It's Real Madrid. It's the Champions League semi-finals.
Let's do this!