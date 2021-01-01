Matchday LIVE: PSG host Manchester City for Champions League semi-final first leg

Goal for PSG!!
Save!
Another chance for PSG!
Manchester City fail to properly clear a corner and Neymar manages to wriggle free in the area before firing in a shot that takes a deflection before being tipped over by Ederson!
City dominating the ball
Paris Saint-Germain look more than happy to let Manchester City have possession.
As soon as they win it through, Neymar and Mbappe are off on the counter.
There has to be goals in this, surely?! ⚽ ⚽
Early chance for PSG!
You do NOT want to give the ball away cheaply against PSG. Rodri does just that and Kylian Mbappe is away. He then feeds Neymar whose low shot is saved by Ederson.
A warning
Kick-off!
🤩 🤩
😁#UCL pic.twitter.com/ko4hHM9FxE— Goal (@goal) April 28, 2021
The teams
As we edge closer to kick-off here is a reminder of the teams.
Manchester City make four changes to the team that beat Tottenham in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday. Ederson, John Stones, Rodri and Bernardo Silva all come in with Raheem Sterling, Ayermic Laporte, Fernandinho and Zack Steffen on the bench.
Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Bernardo, Foden.
PSG defender Marquinhos is fit to return for the first time since he suffered an adductor injury in the quarter-final first leg against Bayern.
PSG XI: Navas, Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Bakker, Gueye, Paredes, Di María, Verratti, Neymar, Mbappe.
Pep's been there and done it
8 - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is set to take charge of his eighth UEFA Champions League semi-final tie, the joint-most of all managers alongside José Mourinho. Pioneers. #UCL pic.twitter.com/5FycJXgyY0— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 28, 2021
Why Man City players were dead against the ESL
It is just over a week since the European Super League plan crumbled amid furious protests from supporters.
Pep Guardiola had already expressed his reservations about the plan before Manchester City became one of the first teams to withdraw.
The players were against it too, as Goal's Manchester City correspondent Jonathan Smith discovered.
Good omen for City?
3 - Paris SG are winless in their previous three matches with Manchester City in European competition (D2 L1), only facing Arsenal (4), AC Milan (4) and Juventus (8) on more occasions without ever winning in their history. Trouble. #UCL pic.twitter.com/Ml5Ez9fxSQ— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 28, 2021
Free spirit Neymar faces Guardiola's conformist City
'Everything at PSG must be built for Neymar, must swirl around the rogue genius whose presence in Paris is the defining emblem of the Qatar Sports Investments era. So far, it has been the perfect fit for club and player, his symbolic importance to PSG allowing Neymar to play with unheard-of freedom.
'But if Mauricio Pochettino wants advice on how to eventually integrate a player like Neymar into a refined tactical regime, he could learn a thing or two from the man sitting in the opposite dugout on Wednesday night.'
Read the rest of the story on Goal!
😮
The PSG team bus got quite a welcome at the Parc des Princes 🧨#UCL pic.twitter.com/nNIksMDXgM— Goal (@goal) April 28, 2021
'I sleep better when I'm not thinking about Neymar and Mbappe!'
Pep Guardiola was in relaxed mood when he spoke to the media to preview tonight's game.
The Manchester City boss joked that thinking about Neymar and Kylian Mbappe kept him awake at night.
He also believes his players must impose their own game style and cannot afford to defend too deep because of the intelligence of PSG's attackers.
Read the rest of what Guardiola had to say here.
The teams
🇫🇷 𝐏𝐒𝐆 𝐯 𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐂𝐈𝐓𝐘 🏴— Goal (@goal) April 28, 2021
The stars are on show. Two elite coaches. This could be the game of the season 🍿
The teams are IN 👇 #UCL pic.twitter.com/0uJndG7gRv
Hello!
It's Champions League semi-final time yet again.
Real Madrid and Chelsea played out an intriguing first leg in Valdebebas last night to leave the tie on a knife edge.
Now it is the turn of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.
This could be huge!