What a great way to do it - McKenna
Forest star Scott McKenna spoke to Sky Sports after the game, saying: "I don't think it was the best of games but the main thing is we got the result and we're promoted.
"The atmosphere around town and the City Ground has been exceptional - what a great way to do it.
"Steve Cooper has just given everyone confidence and freed up the attacking players.
"I can't even begin to imagine what Premier League football will be like."
Nottingham Forest lift the trophy
Cooper's excellent job summed up
Nottingham Forest were bottom of the Championship when Steve Cooper was appointed coach in September.
Now, Forest have secured a place in the Premier League after an incredible season.
Forest play the right way - Worrall
Nottingham Forest captain Joe Worrall says his side fully deserved their promotion to the Premier League after the play-off final win against Huddersfield.
"I'm just so proud of the players, staff, fans," he told Sky Sports.
"We've been fantastic all season - we were really unlucky to not go up automatically.
"We've played with honesty and we play football the right way."
Wembley is jumping
Nottingham Forest players and fans are having a party at Wembley after their victory against Huddersfield.
Full-time: Nottingham Forest win Championship play-off final
Nottingham Forest are going to the Premier League!
Levi Colwill's own goal in the first half of the clash against Huddersfield at Wembley made the difference in the Championship play-off final.
For the first time since 1999, Forest will be back in the top flight of English football.
Forest goalkeeper Samba goes off
Huddersfield have been forced into a change of goalkeepers.
Brice Samba has had to go off in the last few minutes of the clash after sustaining an injury.
Watch: Should Huddersfield have had a penalty?
Another Huddersfield penalty claim
Huddersfield have had cries for a penalty dismissed yet again.
It's another controversial call by referee Jon Moss and VAR did not intervene to check this one.
Toffolo booked for diving
Huddersfield had a big penalty claim there!
Harry Toffolo went down in the box under a challenge from Jack Colback.
The Terriers cried out for a spot kick but the referee has given it the other way and booked Toffolo for diving.
VAR decides that it isn't a penalty, despite the clear contact on Toffolo's ankle.
Change for Forest: Zinckernagel off, Lowe on.
[⏰ 74']
Huddersfield yet to hit the target
Huddersfield have not tested Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba in the first 55 minutes.
They have had just one shot on target in the game so far and it was blocked.
Watch: Forest go ahead vs Huddersfield
GOAL! Nottingham Forest take the lead
Nottingham Forest have gone ahead.
James Garner's dangerous cross sent the ball into the middle of the box and Huddersfield defender Levi Colwill deflected it into the net.
Only two shots so far
The first 20 minutes of the match have been quiet.
There has been only two attempts so far in the game, with Forest seeing both of their shots miss the target.
Kick-off
The Championship play-off final is underway!
Huddersfield and Nottingham Forest go head-to-head to decide who will play in the Premier League next season and who will remain in the Championship.
Yates ready for 'massive occasion'
Nottingham Forest's Ryan Yates says his side must thrive at Wembley when they take on Huddersfield in the fight for a place in the Premier League.
"In the past few days, I've been trying to put everything to one side and solely focus on getting myself in the shape possible so I can perform the best I can," he told Forest's website.
"It's going to be a massive occasion and one we have to thrive on. We've got a job to do.
"Huddersfield are well set up and are a really strong outfit, so we're under no illusions that it'll be a tough game. It's third against fourth going at it, so it'll be a great game and one we're looking forward to."
Garner out to make history with Forest
A good sign for Huddersfield?
Nottingham Forest team announced
Huddersfield starting XI revealed
Huddersfield arrive at Wembley
Nottingham Forest fans ready to go
Who will win the Championship play-off final?
Both teams are in excellent form heading into the clash.
Huddersfield, in particular, are looking strong as they are on a nine-game unbeaten run.
Nottingham Forest are a strong team, too, though and have lost just two of their last nine matches.
Huddersfield and Nottingham Forest will battle it out at Wembley to decide who goes on to play in the Premier League next season.