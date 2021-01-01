Matchday LIVE: Newcastle face Arsenal, Man Utd host Liverpool, Barca play Valencia & all today's action

GOAL! Arsenal take the lead!
Off we go! ⚽️ ⭐️
The 2pm games are under way! Stay tuned for all the, goals and major incidents!
'I expect very little from Arsenal' - Keane 🗣
Speaking on Sky Sports, the former Manchester United captain said: “I expect very little from Arsenal today. They have been so poor, really. So often we criticise Arsenal defensive, but they have been so poor going forward, they haven’t scored enough goals.
"The priority is trying to win the Europa League and try to get into the Champions League, which would be a major boost for the football club, but their league form is so inconsistent.
“Over the years, even when Arsenal weren’t great, you enjoyed watching them, but not this Arsenal team. Newcastle will be rubbing their hands, this is one of the poorest Arsenal teams I’ve seen, lack of quality, leadership, character, I wouldn’t expect much from this Arsenal team.”
😬
A bit harsh?
Rangers hammer Celtic
It finished 4-1 to Steven Gerrard's side at Ibrox 🔥
In five attempts this season, Celtic have failed to defeat their arch-rivals Rangers.
Steven Gerrard's side triumphed 4-1 at Ibrox today, with goals from Kemar Roofe and Alfredo Morelos sending the Gers on their way, before Jermain Defoe put the cherry on top in the last minute. Celtic were reduced to 10 men after 26 minutes, when Callum McGregor was dismissed for a second yellow card, while Odsonne Edouard got the Celts' only goal of the game.
Back to the drawing board for the Bhoys in 2021-22.
Bruce eager to seal survival 🗣
Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the game against Arsenal, Steve Bruce said: "Over the last eight games we’ve only lost once, it was vitally important we put some sort of run together. We understand what is at stake today, we’ve come so far, it would be great to [continue] against a very decent Arsenal team."
Fortress Olimpico
Lazio beat Genoa 4-3 earlier...
11 - Lazio have won 11 home matches in a row for the first time in their Serie A's history. Eagles.#LazioGenoa #SerieA pic.twitter.com/N1nKWtPTJx— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) May 2, 2021
Why are English clubs silent on social media?
You may have noticed that there has been a silence from English clubs on social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram this weekend.
But racism doesn't simply go away after a three-day boycott, either.
Racism doesn’t go away after three days.— Goal News (@GoalNews) May 2, 2021
An important piece, by @lallanadelrey#StopOnlineAbuse
Arteta explains Arsenal changes
Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the game, Mikel Arteta said: "Eight changes was just to prepare for today’s game the best possible way.
"We played 40 minutes [against Villarreal] with 10 men, a crazy schedule, and have players who haven’t recovered. We know the risks; we have lost so many players in the last few weeks and we need fresh players.
"[Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang has been progressing every day. He could only play 10, 15 minutes against Villarreal but he is feeling better every day, let’s see how long he lasts. It’s a good way to see where he is in terms of fitness."
Inter will be watching Atalanta closely 👀
Antonio Conte's Inter could be crowned Serie A champions today.
In order for that to happen, all they need is for Atalanta - who have a game in hand - to draw or lose against Sassuolo. Atalanta are now the only team that can catch the Nerazzurri, who are 14 points of the Bergamo side with four games to play.
Game kicks off at 2pm!
Willock or won't he?
One player who isn't involved today is Joe Willock, who is on loan at Newcastle from Arsenal and cannot play against his parent club.
He's scored four goals in 10 league appearances for the Magpies - including against Liverpool and Spurs - and Steve Bruce is eager to make the move permanent.
"We'd love to keep him – I've said that," Bruce said ahead of today's match.
"We'd love to keep him, but that's a conversation that we have to (have) and respect Arsenal too. He's 21 years old, so he ticks all the boxes as far as I'm concerned."
Barcelona into the UWCL final 👏
The Catalans defeated PSG in the semi-final
Congratulations @FCBfemeni 👏— Goal (@goal) May 2, 2021
Barcelona are in the #UWCL final 🏆pic.twitter.com/5T8nZ9Omc4
'Newcastle will come at us' - Arteta 🗣
The Arsenal boss is wary of the threat posed by Steve Bruce's men, who have pulled off impressive results against Liverpool, West Ham and Tottenham recently.
"From the position they’re in, they’re going to come at us, they’re a really organised team, they’ve been playing much better recently so it will be tough," the Spaniard told reporters.
"The amount of games that we are playing, every team has the capacity to make it difficult for you."
Auba got 2️⃣ against Newcastle in February...
The Magpies won't be overly pleased to see Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back in the Arsenal starting XI.
He got two goals against them in their February meeting at the Emirates in a game which finished 3-0, with Bukayo Saka getting the other.
Aubameyang is back
Here are the teams
Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Ritchie, Almiron, Longstaff, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Wilson.
Arsenal XI: Ryan, Bellerin, Luiz, Gabriel, Xhaka, Elneny, Ceballos, Willian, Odegaard, Martinelli, Aubameyang.
Can Arsenal bounce back?
Arsenal face Newcastle United in our first big game of the day and the Gunners will be desperate to bounce back from their mid-week disappointment with a win.
Mikel Arteta's side come into the game against the Magpies on the back of two consecutive defeats, having lost the first leg of their Europa League semi-final against Villarreal.
That frustrating loss followed a beating at the hands of Everton and results in the Premier League have seen them drop into the bottom half, where they occupy 11th place. However, a win today would see them jump into ninth.
Newcastle on the other hand have been fighting against Premier League relegation and, while they have created space between themselves and the drop zone with a series of good results, a win today would more or less guarantee their safety.
Kick off is at 2pm.
Which games are on today? 🤔
Action from the Premier League, La Liga & more
Here are some of the main games we'll be covering throughout the afternoon and evening.
⚽️ Napoli vs Cagliari - 2pm
⚽️ Newcastle vs Arsenal - 2pm
⚽️ Sassuolo vs Atalanta - 2pm
⚽️ Man Utd vs Liverpool - 4:30pm
⚽️ Udinese vs Juventus - 5pm
⚽️ Tottenham vs Sheff Utd - 7:15pm
⚽️ Valencia vs Barcelona - 8pm
⚽️ Monaco vs Lyon - 8pm
All times UK