Matchday LIVE: Netherlands face Czech Republic, Belgium take on Portugal

How are Czech Republic lining up?
Czech Republic have made a few more changes to their starting XI.
Pavel Kaderabek has started at left-back instead of Jan Boril, who featured against England.
Antonin Barak has come in to replace Vladimir Darida at attacking midfield and Petr Sevcik starts at left wing as Jakub Jankto misses out.
Our line-up for the Round of 16 match against @OnsOranje. @tomassoucek28 is the captain instead of injured Vladimír Darida who is replaced by Antonín Barák. Pavel Kadeřábek replaces Jan Bořil and Petr Ševčík is in the starting XI instead of Jakub Jankto.#NED 🆚 #CZE #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/tupwfg1mii— Czech Football National Team (@ceskarepre_eng) June 27, 2021
The teams are in...
Netherlands coach Frank de Boer has opted for a similar starting XI to that which faced North Macedonia in their last group stage match.
The one change is the return of Maarten de Roon to the midfield alongside Frenkie de Jong and Georginio Wijnaldum.
Meanwhile, Donyell Malen keeps his place up front with Memphis Depay after impressing on his first start against North Macedonia.
Our 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄-𝐔𝐏 for #NEDCZE! 🔥— OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) June 27, 2021
Give it all, boys! #EURO2020 #NEDCZE pic.twitter.com/4PJVJh4JVI
Let's get started!
Welcome to the Goal matchday blog!
Today we will be covering the last-16 ties, beginning with Netherlands vs Czech Republic in Budapest.
Then we will take in the clash between Belgium and Portugal in Seville.