Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Manchester derby headlines Sunday's games with Arsenal, Barcelona, Juventus & AC Milan also in action

Stay right up to date with GOAL's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Updated
Comments (0)
Bukayo Saka Arsenal Watford 2021-22
Getty

Young Gunner

2022-03-06T14:41:24.584Z

WATCH: Saka restores Arsenal's lead in style

2022-03-06T14:36:24.216Z

Here is how Saka put Arsenal back in front, with Lacazette showing some quick feet...

GOAL! Watford 1-2 Arsenal

2022-03-06T14:30:37.257Z

Another goal of the highest quality - the third of this game.

Saka, who made Arsenal's first, now has one himself.

He steals the ball in midfield, bounces a pass off Lacazette and fires into the back of the net.

Chances at both ends

2022-03-06T14:27:02.709Z

WATCH: Odegaard finishes flowing move

2022-03-06T14:13:51.898Z

Here is how Odegaard gave Arsenal an early lead, with the finishing touches put to a flowing move...

GOAL! Watford 1-1 Arsenal

2022-03-06T14:11:25.064Z

What a start to this game!

Watford are now level having forced Arsenal onto the back foot - and what a goal from Cucho Hernandez.

He flies through the air to send a spinning bicycle kick beyond Ramsdale to level things up.

GOAL! Watford 0-1 Arsenal

2022-03-06T14:05:04.060Z

Having survived an early scare, Arsenal are now in front.

Some slick passing sees Saka cut a ball back from the left flank for Odegaard to collect inside the box.

He shows great composure to stroke home.

Goal ruled out after 16 seconds!

2022-03-06T14:00:57.375Z

Watford think they have made a dream start, with Dennis racing behind before curling the ball beyond Ramsdale.

Celebrations are cut short by a flag, with Arsenal getting a very early let off!

Here we go!

2022-03-06T14:00:05.901Z

Arsenal and Watford are up and running at Vicarage Road.

There is the promise of plenty to get excited about today, so here’s hoping that the Gunners and Hornets get us off to a flying start.

A guarantee of goals?

2022-03-06T13:45:02.478Z

City are ready

2022-03-06T13:24:53.174Z

Absentees for Arsenal

2022-03-06T13:09:32.879Z

One Arsenal superstar doing the business

2022-03-06T13:03:44.752Z

Team news: Watford vs Arsenal

2022-03-06T13:00:57.595Z

Today’s order of play

2022-03-06T13:00:21.164Z

The Manchester derby takes centre stage in the Premier League on Sunday, but top-four hopefuls Arsenal will also be in action.

Over in Spain, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will be hoping to claim precious points, while Juventus and AC Milan are among the star attractions in Serie A.

1400 Watford vs Arsenal

1515 Elche vs Barcelona

1630 Man City vs Man Utd

1700 Juventus vs Spezia

1945 Napoli vs AC Milan

2000 Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid

(All times GMT)

Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live!

2022-03-06T13:00:02.462Z

Another Sunday feast of football is upon us.

Join GOAL as we follow all of the action from across Europe's top leagues.

We have title hopefuls in England facing arch-rivals today, serious contenders for a domestic crown in Italy taking to the field and the reigning champions from Spain looking to climb the Liga table.

Strap yourselves in, it should be quite the ride!