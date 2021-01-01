Matchday LIVE: Man Utd take on Liverpool, Real Madrid face Granada

Hi everyone, and welcome back to another day of the matchday blog, where we'll be covering the likes of Manchester United vs Liverpool in the Premier League (postponed a week and a half), Granada vs Real Madrid in La Liga and RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund in the DFB Cup.

We'll also be covering everything happening on the ground at Old Trafford, with our Manchester United correspodnent Charlotte Duncker bringing us live updates as more protests continue to take place by Red Devils fans – but not to the extent of the other week.