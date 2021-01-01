Matchday LIVE: Man Utd take on Leicester, Barcelona face Levante

GOAL! Man Utd 1-1 Leicester
GOAL!!!! Mason Greenwood slots in to equalise from such a tight angle!
It's only been a quarter of the hour. SCENES!!!
GOAL! Man Utd 0-1 Leicester
Should Leicester keep their lead, Man City will not be crowned champions today.
This also makes things difficult for the likes of Liverpool, in terms of Champions League qualification.
Scenes!
GOAL! Man Utd 0-1 Leicester
GOAL!!!! Luke Thomas gives Leicester the lead at Old Trafford!
What a strike – and cross!
Man Utd 0-0 Leicester
Alex Telles is hurt after being involved in a clash. Looks like a head injury, and he's on the ground receiving treatment.
Luke Shaw looks set to come on.
Man Utd 0-0 Leicester
Man Utd 0-0 Leicester
We're underway at Old Trafford!
Reminder that Manchester City will be crowned Premier League champions should Man Utd lose to the Foxes this evening.
🗣 Brendan Rodgers speaks!
Brendan Rodgers: "Playing against the big teams you have to have a big energy and big attitude in the game. You have to be able to press, run.
"It doesn't matter what team you put out there is always a pressure to win. Ole has the right to pick whatever team he wants to pick - they have qualified for Champions League and are in the Europa League final."
🗣 Solskjaer on Elanga making his debut
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "He is a good boy, has a had a couple of injuries that has probably delayed this debut, he is one I am looking forward to seeing.
"He has pace, is direct and is a goal threat."
Read our Man Utd correspondent's NXGN profile on him in full.
The kids are alright 💪
🗣 Solskjaer gives Maguire update
“He's obviously had the scans and the good news is there is no fracture,” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said to MUTV.
“[There's] Ligament damage but hopefully we will see him again this season. Hopefully, he'll be ready for the final.”
Leicester's next fixtures...
FA Cup final: Chelsea vs Leicester
Premier League: Chelsea vs Leicester
Premier League: Leicester vs Tottenham
🗣 Solskjaer speaks on his 10 changes
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "That was the only way to do it, that is the strongest we can get but I am looking forward to it.
"These boys will do everything they can for the team and it is a chance for them to play their way into the next game against Liverpool.
"I want to win every game."
Ole rings the changes 🛎
Man Utd vs Leicester: Team news
Here are both sets of teams for today's battle at Old Trafford.
Man Utd have made 10 changes.
Man Utd XI: De Gea, Williams, Bailly, Tuanzebe, Telles, Matic, van de Beek, Mata, Amad, Elanga, Greenwood
Subs: Henderson, Lindelof, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Fernandes, McTominay, Pogba, Cavani, Rashford
Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Fofana, Soyuncu, Albrighton, Ndidi, Tielemans, Thomas, Perez, Iheanacho, Vardy
Subs: Ward, Amartey, Fuchs, Ricardo, Mendy, Choudhury, Praet, Maddison, Maswanhise
Hello folks, and welcome to today's matchday blog!
Manchester United will host Leicester in the all-important Premier League clash of the evening, where Manchester City can claim the title should the Red Devils lose. Exciting!
Later on, Barcelona travel to Levante as they seek to continue the Liga title race pressure.