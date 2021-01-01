Matchday LIVE: Man Utd face West Ham, Spurs vs Chelsea and Juve, PSG & Real Madrid in action

6️⃣6️⃣ for CR7️⃣
66 - West Ham's London Stadium is the 66th different stadium that Cristiano Ronaldo has scored at in matches played in Europe's big five leagues, scoring at more unique venues than any other player since his Man Utd debut in 2003-04, ahead of Zlatan Ibrahimovic (64). Conqueror.
HT: West Ham 1-1 Man Utd, Brighton 1-0 Leicester
WEST HAM 1-1 MAN UTD
Manchester United finished the first-half strongly to haul themselves level after going behind against West Ham. Benrahma got the opener but it was soon cancelled out by Ronaldo. A scintillating encounter between the sides at London Stadium so far. A fascinating 45 minutes lie ahead!.
BRIGHTON 1-0 LEICESTER
Neal Maupay scored from the penalty spot to fire Graham Potter's impressive Brighton into the lead at the Amex. Jannik Vestergaard was deemed to have handled Shane Duffy's header in the box and Maupay made no mistake.
GOAL! Brighton 1-0 Leicester City
35': Jannik Vestergaard handled Shane Duffy's header in the box and Neal makes no mistake from the spot!
[1-0] 📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv ✘ #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/gSxYVP9wlR
GOAL! RONALDO EQUALISES! ⚽️
Who else?!
It's 1-1! Manchester United's star man levels things up with a close-range finish.
The goal went to a VAR check to see if Ronaldo was offside, but the only part of his body that was offside was his arm - which he can't score with.
West Ham had done brilliantly to deny Ronaldo just moments before when Kurt Zouma made a timely last-ditch tackle... but there was nothing they could do about that one!
"It had to be him, didn't it!?"
Cristiano Ronaldo's goal scoring return to #MUFC continues after a VAR check!
It's tied at the London Stadium courtesy of Cristiano Ronaldo!
GOAL! BENRAHMA FIRES WEST HAM IN FRONT!
⚽️
Who else?!
Said Benrahma's deflected shot eludes David de Gea to give David Moyes' side the lead! He found himself in acres of space before unleashing the strike, which bounced off Varane and beyond the Spanish goalkeeper.
#WHUFC take the lead!
Saïd Benrahma's shot hits Raphaël Varane and goes past David de Gea!
The bubbles! They are blowing! West Ham grab the lead!
FERNANDES HITS THE POST!
An outstanding save from Fabianski! 🧤
Manchester United went close to taking the lead from the breakdown of Luke Shaw's corner kick, but Bruno Fernandes' strike crashed off the right-hand post! A strong response from the Red Devils in the rain after living on the edge just a few moments ago. Fabianski actually got a finger on the Fernandes shot - so it was a wonderful, crucial save!
CHANCE FOR SOUCEK!
CHANCE! Varane blocks! ❌
West Ham are beginning to grow into the game after soaking up some early Manchester United pressure. Man of the moment Said Benrahma latched onto a mistake by Luke Shaw before unleashing a shot at David De Gea, but Raphael Varane was there to deny.
Concern for Pogba after Zouma collision
Some concerns for Manchester United after the first moments of the game after Paul Pogba went down after a collision with Kurt Zouma. The France midfielder was down for a while and received treatment. He is back to his feet now, but it will be interesting to see how he proceeds.
The Premier League 2pm games kick off! ⚽️
Action is under way after a rousing minute's applause for Jimmy Greaves.
Manchester United will be looking to bounce back from their shock Champions League defeat to Young Boys and they come up against a strong (unbeaten this season) West Ham team.
David Moyes suggested it wasn't a good time for his former club to play the Hammers, but, as we all know, that man Ronaldo is always a threat.
Brighton, meanwhile, are out to upset Leicester City and keep their strong start to the season going. It's Jamie Vardy's 250th Premier League appearance. Will they spoil the occasion?
Big pre-match mood!
West Ham fans already winding Ronaldo up 👀
The game hasn't even started!
West Ham fans behind the goal are cheering every time Ronaldo misses the target in the warm up.
Solskjaer explains why Sancho omission
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained his decision to put Jadon Sancho on the bench for the game against West Ham.
The Manchester United boss told MUTV: "Jadon started the Tuesday game [against Young Boys] and we found the decision better to leave him [on the bench] now and the chance to come on and make a difference if we need him to."
'Joker' Pogba helping Varane at Man Utd
Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has been talking about settling into life at Old Trafford since making the switch from Real Madrid.
'Joker' Paul Pogba comes in for special mention, of course! 😂
"Of course he helps me integrate," Varane said in an interview with Telefoot. "In his own way with his good humor, he is always joking. It's cool, it's going well."
Sancho out, but McTominay returns
Here's Goal's Manchester United correspondent Charlotte Duncker:
"Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's made two changes to the side that defeated Newcastle United at Old Trafford last weekend, with Scott McTominay and Mason Greenwood in for Nemanja Matic and Jadon Sancho.
"It's McTominay's first appearance in a month after recovering from injury, but the bigger news is that Sancho has to settle for a place on the bench.
"He's had two league starts since signing and while he hasn't been terrible he hasn't set the world alight either and Ronaldo's arrival has pushed him into the shadows. Solskjaer has spoken numerous times about players needing time to adapt to the Premier League and that might be the case here.
"With Solskjaer having so many attacking options at his disposal there's going to be a big name that misses out every week. Saying that, Greenwood has had a great start to the season and deserves his place in the starting XI."
Tributes pour in for Jimmy Greaves
There was sad news this morning...
Footballers and clubs across England have been paying tribute to the late Jimmy Greaves, who sadly passed away today aged 81.
It is expected that today's Premier League games will take a moment to reflect on the England World Cup winner's life and achievements.
A moment's applause before the games is a fitting way to celebrate a much-loved striker.
Jamie Vardy set for his 2️⃣5️⃣0️⃣th Premier League appearance
Here's the Brighton and Leicester teams 👇
UP THE ALBION! Here's our XI to face Leicester in the Premier League this afternoon.
📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIvOB3 ✘ #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/RUDc0U0y2p
City's side for #BhaLei!
Team news sponsored by @FBS_news. pic.twitter.com/H9gebE54fE
Sancho drops to the bench for Man Utd ❌
Jadon Sancho has been dropped to the bench for Manchester United's game against West Ham! 😱
Here's the Man Utd starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Varane, Shaw; Fred, Pogba, McTominay; Fernandes, Greenwood, Ronaldo.
And here's the West Ham team: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek, Fornals; Benrahma, Vlasic, Bowen.
Introducing today's line-up!
