Matchday LIVE: Man Utd, Chelsea, Liverpool, PSG and Real Madrid in action as Premier League returns

Man Utd v Leeds

We're hearing chatter that Manchester United have finally - finally! - completed a deal for Real Madrid's Raphael Varane.

The France international has been in the process of swapping Santiago Bernanbeu for Old Trafford for what seems like forever but the deal looks to be over the line at last.

What's more, he may well be presented to the crowd just before kick-off here. What a moment that could be, with fans filling the stadium to the brim.