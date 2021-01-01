Matchday LIVE: Man Utd, Chelsea, Juventus, Arsenal, Inter & Barcelona all in action

Man Utd 0-0 Everton

A bit of a scuffle breaks out now on the back of an incident between Scott McTominay and Lucas Digne. The former brings the latter down then moves to help him back up.

The Everton man reacts angrily, followed by his teammates, and then everyone is squaring up, posturing with each other. It is just a stern telling off for both sides in the end and nothing more.