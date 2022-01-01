Matchday LIVE: Man Utd & Man City headline Premier League games with La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga & Ligue 1 also in action

Two players down after botttle thrown from crowd
The first half ends in a disappointing moment as Matty Cash and Lucas Digne were struck by a bottle thrown from the stands.
The Aston Villa players were celebrating the stoppage time goal from Emiliano Buendia and fell to the ground when the projectile hit them.
The referee blew for the half-time break shortly afterwards.
GOAL! Everton 0-1 Aston Villa
Buendia gives the visitors the lead
Emiliano Buendia has headed Aston Villa into the lead at Goodison Park.
Lucas Digne sent a corner into the box and Buendia got to it first, flicking it towards goal from the front post and beating Jordan Pickford.
Great save from Pickford!
Everton were caught out by a good move from Aston Villa and the ball was played to Ollie Watkins in front of goal.
Watkins turned out to be offside, but it does not take anything away from that fantastic block from Jordan Pickford to keep it out of the net.
Watkins misses chance for Aston Villa
Ollie Watkins has just had a shot go wide of the target.
He was found inside the Everton box and his fine control set him up for a good chance, but Jordan Pickford came out and forced him to send his shot wide.
Watkins called for a penalty as he claimed he was fouled by the goalkeeper but nothing came of it.
Everton yet to have an attempt on goal
After 35 minutes of play at Goodison Park, Everton are yet to have an attempt on the Aston Villa goal.
The visitors have had four shots so far, but only one of those - Buendia's effort - has been on target.
Pickford stops Buendia effort
Jordan Pickford has had to make his first save of the game.
Emiliano Buendia took on a pass from Philippe Coutinho and sent a low shot towards goal from outside the box, but the goalkeeper Pickford was able to deal with it.
Kick-off! Everton vs Aston Villa
The Premier League match between Everton and Aston Villa is underway!
The home side are looking to end their five-game winless run in the English top-flight, while Villa are out to build on last week's 2-2 draw with Manchester United by claiming three points here.
Can Everton turn their form around?
5 - Everton have taken just five points in their last 12 Premier League matches (W1 D2 L9), the fewest they’ve won across a 12-game span since earning four points over 12 games between August and October 1994. Stuttering. #EVEAVL— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 22, 2022
Team news: Everton vs Aston Villa
Richarlison returns to Toffees starting XI while Coutinho features for visitors
Duncan Ferguson has named his Everton team to face Aston Villa…#EVEAVL 🔵 #COYB pic.twitter.com/HNQ3PMq4xu— Everton (@Everton) January 22, 2022
This is your Aston Villa team to face Everton this afternoon. 👊 #EVEAVL pic.twitter.com/X4yYdjerAX— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 22, 2022
Who is in action today?
We will be following the matches taking place between:
Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund
Brentford vs Wolves
Leeds vs Newcastle
Manchester United vs West Ham
Inter vs Venezia
Southampton vs Manchester City
Atletico Madrid vs Valencia
Welcome to GOAL's matchday blog!
Another action-packed Saturday of football is upon us.
Join GOAL as we take in all the excitement across the Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A.