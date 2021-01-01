Matchday LIVE: Man City vs Arsenal, Liverpool vs Chelsea, plus Bayern, Juventus & Real Madrid in action

Mesut Ozil's message to Arsenal fans
Trust the process💔😟— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) August 28, 2021
Half-time in the Premier League
It's half-time in our mid-afternoon Premier League matches.
We have had six goals across five games in the first 45 minutes.
Brighton 0-1 Everton
Newcastle 0-0 Southampton
Norwich 1-1 Leicester
West Ham 1-0 Crystal Palace
GOAL! West Ham 1-0 Crystal Palace
Pablo Fornals has given West Ham the advantage.
The Hammers broke forward with Michail Antonio charging into the box ahead of two defenders.
He cuts back, passes to Fornals who returns the ball but instead of finishing it off, Antonio puts it back into the middle.
Fornals is there to round off a fantastic attack from the home team and well deserved as they have been on top throughout the first half.
3 - Michail Antonio is the first West Ham player ever to assist a goal in each of the club's opening three matches of a @premierleague season. Magic.
Buendia off the mark with Villa goal
Emiliano Buendia has equalised for Aston Villa against Brentford.
That's his first goal for the home team since joining from Norwich this summer.
Guardiola backs Arteta for Arsenal success
Man City boss Pep Guardiola is confident his former apprentice Mikel Arteta can turn things around at Arsenal despite their woeful results.
"People want results right away, with the players he had today, Ben White, Thomas Partey were missing, many players they invested in were missing, without that it is difficult," he said to BBC Sport after the 5-0 win.
"I know his awareness as a manager and as a leader, the moment everyone is back he will do an excellent job. I know this because I know him, I know the job he can do."
Brentford and Leicester take early leads
We've had some early goals already!
Ivan Toney has ensured Brentford get off to a strong start against Aston Villa, lashing past Emiliano Martinez just seven minutes into the match.
Jamie Vardy has struck for Leicester to put the visitors in the driving seat against Norwich.
Premier League matches have kicked off
We are underway with the mid-afternoon clashes in the Premier League.
Aston Villa vs Brentford team news
Brentford have shown they are worthy of a place in the Premier League so far, taking four points from two matches.
But Aston Villa will prove a difficult away test for the newly-promoted side. Let's take a look at their starting XIs.
Here's how we line-up for #AVLBRE…🟣
🚨 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🚨
🔄 Ghoddos replaces Onyeka
🔙 Jensen and Baptiste named on the bench#BrentfordFC #AVLBRE pic.twitter.com/45s67SX6mo
Brighton vs Everton team news
Brighton are also looking to make it three wins in a row in the Premier League when they take on Everton.
But Rafael Benitez's men have taken four points from their two matches and will be eager to remain undefeated.
TEAM NEWS! 🚨 ICYMI, here's our XI to take on the Toffees in the @PremierLeague. 📝
📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv ✘ #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/VZCjV7N0No
Your Everton team for #BHAEVE 👊
Worrying times for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal
-9 - Arsenal are only the second team in Premier League history to lose their first three matches in a season and have a goal difference of -9, after Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2003-04, who went on to finish bottom of the table. Demoralised.
Can West Ham continue their perfect start?
West Ham are looking to make it three wins from three in the Premier League as they take on Crystal Palace.
The visitors, meanwhile, have drawn one and lost two so far and are looking to get their first win on the board.
Here's how they line up...
📋 Our team to face Crystal Palace this afternoon looks like this!
COME ON YOU IRONS! ⚒#WHUCRY | @betway pic.twitter.com/KOIUOyPnCY
COME ON YOU PALACE#CPFC | #WHUCRY
Full-time: Man City 5-0 Arsenal
Arsenal off to worst start in 67 years
Pep Guardiola's men demolished Arsenal today.
Granit Xhaka's red card in the first half did not make the visitors' job any easier, but they did not look likey getting back into the match regardless.
They have lost all three of their matches in the Premier League this season, conceded nine goals and failed to score even once.
A rare feat for Guardiola's men
10 - Manchester City are the third team in Premier League history to score 10 goals in their first two home matches in a season, after Arsenal in 2010-11 (10) and Manchester United in 2011-12 (11). Relentless.
GOAL! Man City 5-0 Arsenal
Ferran Torres gets his second of the game.
Riyad Mahrez has all the time to make space for himself and pick his target in the box and Torres meets it and sends it in off the post.
FIVE!
🔷 5-0 🔴 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/4L47mmdo4J
Man City totally dominant
Man City have had 16 shots in 71 minutes against Arsenal. Six of those have been on target and another four were blocked.
Pep Guardiola's men have had more than 80 per cent possession and made over 630 passes.
The visitors, meanwhile, have had just one attempt, with Bukayo Saka's effort five minutes in missing the target.
GOAL! Man City 4-0 Arsenal
Rodri has sent it curling into the bottom corner from outside the box.
It was a long build up from the home team as Arsenal sat back and applied no pressure to the ball.
Jack Grealish was blocked on the edge of the box, but City easily regained possession and worked it to Rodri for a fine finish.
Second half underway
The second-half has kicked off.
Will Man City push to extend their lead and further humiliate Arsenal?
Or can the Gunners muster up enough to at least limit the damage?
We've made a change at the break...
↩️ Bukayo Saka
🔛 Mohamed Elneny
🔵 3-0 🔴 (46)#MCIARS
↩️ Bukayo Saka
🔛 Mohamed Elneny
🔵 3-0 🔴 (46)#MCIARS pic.twitter.com/P8BebIIsSC
Half-time: Man City 3-0 Arsenal
A comfortable first half for Man City, an abysmal one for Arsenal.
Three goals and a red card in the first 45 minutes, with Ilkay Gundogan, Ferran Torres and Gabriel Jesus firing in for the home side.
Granit Xhaka piled on the misery, however, with a reckless challenge on Joao Cancelo.
Let's take a look at that red card
There can be no doubt that Granit Xhaka had to go off after that tackle.
A textbook sending off challenge.
Look away, Arsenal supporters...— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 28, 2021
🟥 Granit Xhaka is sent off for a reckless lunge on João Cancelo.
The correct decision according to Peter Walton. pic.twitter.com/dDDPsZCqyr
GOAL! Man City 3-0 Arsenal
More misery for Arsenal!
Man City burst forward with Torres sending it wide to Jack Grealish.
The £100m man cuts into the box and squares it to Gabriel Jesus who tucks in a third for the home side.
RED CARD! Granit Xhaka sent off
Arsenal are down to 10 men.
Granit Xhaka has been sent off for a two-footed tackle with his studs showing.
The midfielder needlessly chopped down Joao Cancelo and the referee did not hesitate to show the red card.
Gundogan up and running
Ilkay Gundogan has scored his first goal of the season.
The German midfielder was Man City's top scorer in the Premier League in 2020-21 with 13.
How many will he fire in this term?
GOAL! Man City 2-0 Arsenal
This time it's Ferran Torres who is perfectly placed to beat Bernd Leno.
After a patient build up from a free-kick in the middle of Arsenal's half, a low, diagonal ball is played into the box.
It makes its way through and Torres is there to finish.
12' Manchester City 2-0 Arsenal
GOAL! Man City 1-0 Arsenal
Ilkay Gundogan has given the home side the lead!
City burst forward with Gabriel Jesus running onto a long ball down the right side and eventually sends it towars the back post.
Gundogan is there lingering behind Calum Chambers to head it in.
GUNDOOOOOOOO!!!!!
🔷 1-0 🔴 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/ySSnNFyPjh
We are underway!
The clash between Manchester City and Arsenal has begun.
Who will come out on top, Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions or his former protégé Mikel Arteta and the Gunners?
Man City vs Arsenal - How do they line up?
The teams are in for our first match of the afternoon. Let's take a look at how they're starting.
🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 28, 2021
XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Grealish, Torres, Jesus.
SUBS | Steffen, Stones, Ake, Sterling, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Doyle, Palmer.
⚽️ @HaysWorldwide
🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/0zGsd48XsV
🏆 Back in @PremierLeague action!
🥁 Introducing your lineup for this afternoon's game...
🥁 Introducing your lineup for this afternoon's game...
🔜 #MCIARS
What's on the cards today?
The action commences with an early mouth-watering Premier League tie between Manchester City and Arsenal.
Then we will guide you through the mid-afternoon ties in the English top-flight before another promising encounter this evening, with Liverpool taking on Chelsea at Anfield.
Afterwards, Bayern Munich will look to get a second win of the Bundesliga season when they take on Hertha Berlin, followed by Juventus' first match of the post-Ronaldo era against Empoli.
And we'll round it off with an intriguing clash in Spain as Real Madrid visit Real Betis.
Let's get into it!
Welcome to Goal Matchday Live!
The weekend is here and with it comes another action-packed round of Europe's top leagues!
Follow all the goals, results and reaction here with Goal as we cover the big games coming up this afternoon.