Matchday LIVE: Man City hammer Norwich, Liverpool defeat Burnley, Barca & Inter in action

Barcelona team news
WATCH: Dzeko's debut goal
On his 200th Serie A appearance, and his Inter Milan debut, Edin Džeko finds the back of the net!
FT: Inter 4-0 Genoa
A very comfortable evening for the Serie A champions as they open the 2021-22 Serie A campaign as they mean to go on. They got four goals, could have had a few more, and will be pleased to silence some doubters following a testing summer of transfer activity.
FT: Brighton 2-0 Watford
All over at the Amex, with the home side taking the spoils. Graham Potter's side have taken six points from six and sit second in the table as things stand. Seagulls flying high early in 2021-22.
GOAL: Inter 4-0 Genoa
They aren't done yet! A fourth for Inter two minutes from the end. Dzeko gets in on the act - on his 200th Serie A appearance and debut for Inter - with the towering frontman with a trademark header from close range.
Rare achievement
GOAL: Inter 3-0 Genoa
Three points wrapped up with a third. Vidal steps off the bench to put further gloss on an impressive performance. Sloppy defending from Genoa as Inter keep knocking until the door opens.
Watford frustrated
Watford's turn to have a goal ruled out. King, fresh from the bench, brushes off his marker and feeds the ball to Dennis. He cuts inside his man and finishes well, but the flag is up. Still no way back for the Hornets.
Happy to be back among the goals
Another ruled out for Inter
Inter denied by the flag for a second time. Calhanoglu this time, who crashes a volley into the top corner from around the penalty spot. Perisic put over a cross from the left, but he made his move too soon and was offside again.
Serving them well so far
WATCH: Own goal nightmare for Sommer
Swiss keeper puts through his own net
If you don't laugh, you'll cry...
Notable landmark
HT: Inter 2-0 Genoa
Very comfortable for the hosts at San Siro. They burst out of the blocks and have not given Genoa much of a look in. Very impressive and an early market being put down by the Serie A title holders.
Goal ruled out for Inter
Perisic thinks he has a third for Inter in first-half stopage-time, but he strayed offside when racing through and the effort is chalked off. Very close, and a nice finish, but it won't count.
HT: Brighton 2-0 Watford
The Seagulls in complete control at the interval, with Shane Duffy's bullet header getting them on their way. Neal Maupay may have wrapped up back-to-back wins, with Watford struggling to find a foothold in the game.
GOAL: Brighton 2-0 Watford
Maupay doubles the Seagulls' lead five minutes before the break. Sloppy defending from Watford as they try and play out from the back, allowing Maupay to steal in and deliver a composed finish. His second in as many games this season.
More goals from Grealish?
Jack Grealish scored on his home debut for Manchester City in their 5-0 win over Norwich, with Pep Guardiola of the opinion that he can become as prolific as England team-mate Raheem Sterling.
The Blues boss has said: “If he gets the mentality to score goals like Raheem, yeah (he can score more).
“When Raheem was here when I first arrived he didn't have goals in his mind and we immediately changed his arrival.
“Today he scored because he arrives in the centre, he’s a machine there.
“He changed his mind and decided he was going to score. Jack has this mentality to score goals and win games as well.
“But if he has the Raheem mentality then he can do it, too.”
WATCH: Classy strike from Calhanoglu
Inter star curls home from distance
Following in the footsteps of Zlatan...
Using his head
GOAL: Inter 2-0 Genoa
Inter all over Genoa at San Siro. Summer signing Calhanoglu doubles their lead inside 14 minutes. He combines with Dzeko and curls home from 25 yards. Great strike.
WATCH: Duffy's bullet header
A first for Inter in 10 years
GOAL: Brighton 1-0 Watford
Another geat header from a corner, this time at the Amex from Duffy. The experienced centre-half is back on the south coast following a loan at Celtic last season, and is back in the goals.
GOAL: Inter 1-0 Genoa
Perfect start for the Italian champions. Skriniar gets the Inzaghi era at San Siro up and running with a towering header from a corner. Game on inside six minutes.
Inter star asked to stay
Prior to today's outing for Inter, club director Beppe Marotta revealed to DAZN that a star Argentine striker asked to stay put - having been heavily linked with Tottenham.
He has said: “Lautaro is a player who explicitly asked to stay at Inter, despite receiving other lucrative offers. We are proud of that, he wants to prove himself a champion here and we are very happy that he can continue his growth process at this club.”
A good day for £100m man
Inter back on home soil
A job well done
“After the result last game, everyone knows we can do a little bit better and we tried today. It was a difficult game, Norwich try to play a lot and that I think was good for us – when teams try to play against us, we can play well.
“I feel good, I’m getting my confidence back, my energy back. I like to play all the time, wherever the manager tries to play me, I try to do my best always.
“On the national team, I play more on the right side. We have a lot of good strikers, good wingers – Riyad (Mahrez) and Raheem (Sterling) came on and scored – and we have a very good team.”
Title defence
Serie A champions Inter are also fast approaching kick-off this evening, with the Nerazzurri and their new No.9 - with Edin Dzeko stepping into the shoes of Romelu Lukaku - opening their title defence at home to Genoa.
More goals to come?
We've already had 13 goals in the Premier League so far today, will Brighton and Watford - who both won on the opening weekend - add to that tally? We are about to find out.
The Bielsa way...
A master of management
FT: Premier League scores
Saturday's action in the English top-flight
Liverpool 2-0 Burnley
Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle
Crystal Palace 0-0 Brentford
Leeds 2-2 Everton
Man City 5-0 Norwich
Brighton 2-0 Watford
Easy as you like...
FT: Man City 5-0 Norwich
Blues ease past Canaries
Comfortable afternoon for the defending champions as they pick up their first win of the season. Grealish was among the goals on his home debut, with there clearly more to come from the Blues this season - De Bruyne wasn't even involved today and there could be Kane to come!
GOAL: Man City 5-0 Norwich
Five-star showing from the Blues. Mahrez gets in on the act. Picked out inside the box with nobody near him and he curls in off the post with six minutes still on the clock.
GOAL: Leeds 2-2 Everton
Raphinha restores parity in West Yorkshire. Great finish from a man who scored home and away against the Toffees last season.
Brighton vs Watford team news
Inter team news
Defeat for Dortmund
Setback for Dortmund on the road as they slip to a narrow defeat at Freiburg. Back to the drawing board...
GOAL: Man City 4-0 Norwich
Another for Guardiola's men in what is becoming a rout. Sterling has stepped off the bench to add a fourth for City. He has been brought on down the middle, with Jesus teeing him up for a tap in from a wide role.
Reliable source
Moment to remember for City starlet
GOAL: Man City 3-0 Norwich
Game over at the Etihad, with Laporte adding a third for the Blues. He misses his first header from a corner, but the ball breaks back his way and he turns home from close range.
GOAL: Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle
Lascelles blocks the ball inside the box with his arm, leading to a penalty for the Villans after a VAR check. El Ghazi takes, with Ings off spot-kick duty this week, and sends Woodman the wrong way.
WATCH: Ings' acrobatics for Villa
Here is how, in some style, Ings registered his second goal in as many games for Villa.
Happy hunting ground
GOAL: Leeds 1-2 Everton
Visitors back in front at Elland Road. Gray fires through Dallas and beyond Meslier to put the Toffees back in front.
Happy Klopp
Liverpool were 2-0 winners over Burnley in today's lunchtime kick-off, with Jurgen Klopp happy with the battling qualities on show from his side. He has told BT Sport: "We always had to be ready for a proper fight and we were today.
"You saw these challenges with Barnes and Wood and Virgil and Joel. I’m not 100 per cent sure if [officials] are going in the right direction with these decisions. It’s like we’re going 10 to 15 years backwards. The rules are like they are, but you cannot defend these situations. That’s how it makes the game really tricky.
"In a lot of moments, we played a brilliant game without scoring. In all the other moments we had to fight incredibly hard. We won it and nobody got injured."
Goals from a Pole
WATCH: Grealish's first goal for Man City (U.S. only)
£100m man off the mark
For those tuning in from the United States, here is how Grealish has opened his goal account for the Premier League champions on his home debut...
Dream start
One back for Dortmund
Hope for BVB as they start to mount a comeback...
Making quite the first impression
HT: Premier League scores
Latest from the English top-flight
Aston Villa 1-0 Newcastle
Crystal Palace 0-0 Brentford
Leeds 1-1 Everton
Man City 2-0 Norwich
GOAL: Aston Villa 1-0 Newcastle
Dean Smith's side take the lead through Danny Ings. Two in two for the Villa new boy. Moments before the interval.
Disaster for Dortmund
After bursting out of the blocks this season, Dortmund are now two behind against Freiburg. Mountain to climb from here.
GOAL: Leeds 1-1 Everton
The home faithful get a first Premier League goal to celebrate with fans in attendance. Klich has got it with a smart finish. All square four minutes before the break.
Notable first for DCL
GOAL: Leeds 0-1 Everton
Cooper with a foul on Calvert-Lewin that eventually sees a penalty given after a long VAR check. It takes an age for the spot-kick to be taken, but Calvert-Lewin sticks it away on the half-hour mark.
Emulating a legend
GOAL: Man City 2-0 Norwich
This one does stand. Grealish with his first goal for the Blues. Not his best, but he won't care. Jesus fires over a cross from the right that hits the England star and bounces in off his thigh.
Work to do for Dortmund
Haaland, Bellingham and Co behind at the break. They have been trailing since the sixth minute.
Goal ruled out for Man City
Torres thinks he's doubled City's lead, but it won't count. Graham Scott advised to check the pitchside monitor for a possible foul in the build-up by Bernardo Silva, and he chalks the effort off. Norwich hanging on.
A piece of history
GOAL: Man City 1-0 Norwich
Ferran Torres forces a breakthrough for the champions inside seven minutes. His volleyed cross leads to Hanley putting through his own net off Krul. Perfect start for the champions.
Today's 3pm kick-offs
Liverpool were the Premier League appetiser this afternoon, with there four more games to come at 3pm. The reigning champions, established stars and top-flight new boys all on show...
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Leeds v Everton
Crystal Palace v Brentford
Manchester City v Norwich
Dortmund trailing
Borussia Dortmund have fallen behind early on in their meeting with Freiburg. Still a long way to go...
Unblemished record
Back in the groove
The perfect start
Feeling peckish at the Etihad...
Half-century for magical Mane
FT: Liverpool 2-0 Burnley
Jota and Mane steer Reds to victory
It's all over at Anfield - and it's two Premier League wins from two games for Liverpool, who maintain that winning start to the new season!
Diogo Jota's first-half header effectively dictated the match to their liking from early on and Sadio Mane's top-drawer volley confirmed there would be no comeback for Burnley.
The Clarets may have made some strange history in fielding a one-through-11 side today, but it is Jurgen Klopp who has got one over on Sean Dyche, with Anfield restored to glorious, full-voice life once more.
TAA maintains superb assistance
Liverpool 2-0 Burnley
Imperious Mane puts Liverpool in driving seat
Liverpool 2-0 Burnley
Team News: Man City v Norwich
Grealish starts, De Bruyne out
The line-ups are in for the mid-afternoon kick-offs across the Premier League - and Kevin De Bruyne is out entirely for Manchester City, through injury.
Jack Grealish will make his home debut for the hosts however.
View from the ground
Liverpool 2-0 Burnley
GOAL: Liverpool 2-0 Burnley
(Sadio Mane, 69)
There's no denying that one with VAR - and what an absolute crackerjack of a volley that is to double Liverpool's lead!
A booming cut-out ball comes to earth with Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right flank. He lofts it with a superb touch into the penalty area, where his striker is lurking.
Mane volleys it first time beyond Nick Pope and nearly takes the net off with the force of his shot. That may well be game, set and match to the hosts.
Pope denies Mane magic
Liverpool 1-0 Burnley
Since that offside call, it has pretty much been one-way traffic for the hosts at Anfield - and it is Nick Pope who has just kept them in this contest.
He parries a low, rattling effort from Sadio Mane, one which looks like it could deflect into his own goal for a heart-stopping moment.
Burnley are throwing their bodies around their box with increasingly wild-eyed desperation.
DISALLOWED GOAL: Liverpool 1-0 Burnley
(Ashley Barnes, 46)
There's no need for VAR to chalk that one off - Ashley Barnes is practically so far offside he's in Goodison Park!
The Burnley man thinks he's smashed in an equaliser, cracking a neat ball tipped low across the box over the head of Alisson and into the roof of the net.
The linesman's flag is up like a shot. No early response for Burnley on the scoreboard. Sean Dyche looks disgruntled.
Back underway
Liverpool 1-0 BurnleyWe've seen that football can be many things without fans over the past year - but let's not kid ourselves, football with fans is so much better.
Team News: Freiburg vs Dortmund
Haaland starts for visitors
Erling Haaland and company will be in action shortly against Freiburg - and with just under an hour to go, team news has dropped for the Black and Yellow's trip in the Bundesliga.
The Leeds-born Norway superstar starts, as does England's Jude Bellingham.
Have Reds got this in the bag?
HT: Liverpool 1-0 Burnley
HT: Liverpool 1-0 Burnley
Jota nets opener as Anfield welcomes back fans
Mike Dean blows the whistle and the first half is done and dusted at Anfield.
There's something electric in the air, as this rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone demonstrates. Liverpool are good value for their lead - but Burnley will feel they can get something from this as long as the gap remains only one goal.
Jota header puts Liverpool on top
Liverpool 1-0 Burnley
Jota breaks barren home run
Liverpool 1-0 Burnley
DISALLOWED GOAL: Liverpool 1-0 Burnley
(Mohamed Salah, 26)
Double delights for the Reds - they've two inside half-an-hour thanks to the boot of Mohamed Salah!
But no! For what will surely not be the first time this season, VAR has intervened to chalk it off. The Egypt star was a fraction ahead of the last Burnley defender as he moved to snap up Harvey Elliott's pass on the right side of the penalty area.
The Clarets are let off the hook for their defensive lapse there.
Big chances at both ends
Liverpool 1-0 Burnley
That's lit a fire under both sides at a rain-dashed Anfield, hasn't it? Jurgen Klopp prowls his technical area - and fumes when his side are dispossessed on the edge of their own box.
Alisson makes a smart save at close range, and then Mohamed Salah forces a stop from Pope down the other end moments later.
End-to-end stuff!
GOAL: Liverpool 1-0 Burnley
(Diogo Jota, 18)
Sublime stuff from Diogo Jota - but what a ball that is from Konstantinos Tsimikas on the left to carve this game open!
The wing-back cuts deep on the flank, looks up and drifts a peach of a pass over the defence, into the heart of the penalty area. His striker is there, and places a wonderful glancing header on it as the ball floats back to earth, to push it beyond Nick Pope.
First blood to the Reds and Anfield absolutely erupts.
Early sparks at Anfield
Liverpool 0-0 Burnley
A moment of remembrance
Liverpool 0-0 Burnley
That was a fine tribute to Andrew Devine, who passed in July as a result of injuries sustained over 30 years ago at Hillsborough.
Diogo Jota pokes an early header from a free-kick wide at one end, then Trent Alexander-Arnold has to clear an offside Burnley shot off his goal-line down the other.
KO: Liverpool vs Burnley
After Jordan Henderson has laid a wreath behind the goal for the late Andrew Devine - who sadly became the 97th victim of the Hillsborough disaster last month, over three decades on from that tragic day - and the echoes of You'll Never Walk Alone have rocked Anfield to the core, referee Mike Dean blows his whistle.
We're underway in this Premier League clash between Liverpool and Burnley!
Come at the king...
Liverpool vs Burnley
August 21, 2021
Dyche delivers rare PL symmetry
Liverpool vs Burnley
Notice anything in particular about that Burnley line-up? That's right - the Clarets have named a matchday XI numbered one through 11, a feat far rarer than you may think in the Premier League.
The last time this happened in the English top-flight was when Charlton Athletic did it in the 1998-99 campaign. You could get a Freddo for 10p then!
Sean Dyche has delivered a lovely bit of symmetry for his side's second game of the season.
Warmups underway at Anfield
Liverpool vs Burnley
Can Norwich buck expectations?
Man City vs Norwich
Liverpool aren't the only heavyweight in town today - Manchester City will be looking for a first win of the new campaign as they defend their title too.
They face newly-promoted Norwich City - and per Opta, a Canaries victory is the only potential result with a probability under the 10 per cent mark this weekend in the Premier League.
Can they shock Pep Guardiola's men to get themselves off the mark too?
Klopp issues Salah contract update
Liverpool vs Burnley
Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool have opened talks with Mo Salah over a new long-term contract.
The Reds, Goal understands, are hoping to tie their star man down to a two-year extension, which would keep him at Anfield until 2025 and make him the highest-paid player in the club’s history, earning around £250,000 a week.
Salah’s current deal, signed in 2018, has less than two years left to run, but Liverpool sources are confident an agreement will be reached, and that the 29-year-old will become the latest player to commit his long-term future, following in the footsteps of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk.
To read the full story on Goal, head here!
Fortress Anfield?
Liverpool vs Burnley
Wet 'n' Wild on Merseyside
Liverpool vs Burnley
It's a soggy day on Merseyside, to put it mildly - the kind of grey-sky afternoon that screams "miserable goalless draw in late November" to be quite honest.
But that hasn't stopped Liverpool's fans from celebrating their long-awaited return to Anfield. It's been coming for months and the day is finally here - there will be a vocal crowd inside this famous old stadium once more.
Our correspondent Neil Jones was at the scene earlier when the players arrived by bus ahead of what promises to be a busy day of action.
History in the making?
Liverpool vs Burnley
Team News: Liverpool vs Burnley
Milner out, Elliott makes first PL start
The lineups are in - and there's no James Milner for Liverpool, with the veteran midfielder out with a slight knock. Young Harvey Elliott does make his first Premier League start for the Reds though
Ashley Westwood and Matej Vydra both miss out for Burnley too, through a toe issue and small knock - but they have some young blood of their own on the bench, with 18-year-old Owen Dodgson included.
Today's order of play
Half-a-dozen Premier Legaue games, plus some big clashes from across the rest of Europe - we've got it all in store over the rest of the day!
Liverpool will be out to back up their fine start to the season against Burnley first up, before Borussia Dortmund and Erling Haaland face off with Freiburg ahead of four mid-afternoon English matches, including Manchester City against Norwich.
Then, Inter get their Scudetto defence underway against Genoa this evening, before Barcelona continue to kick on with life after Lionel Messi against Athletic Bilbao.
We'll have updates from the following:
1230: Liverpool vs Burnley
1430: Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund
1500: Aston Villa vs Newcastle United
1500: Crystal Palace vs Brentford
1500: Leeds United vs Everton
1500: Manchester City vs Norwich City
1730: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford
1730: Inter vs Genoa
2100: Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona
(All times BST)
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome, everybody, to Goal's live matchday coverage!
One Premier League matchweek down - and only 37 more to go, eh? If last weekend was any indication, we're in for a belting season...
But that's not all. We're in full swing across the Bundesliga, La Liga and Ligue 1 too - plus, today at last, the new Serie A campaign gets underway too!
You can follow all the best of the action right here with us throughout the day - and you'd be mad to miss it!