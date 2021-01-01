Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Liverpool host Crystal Palace, Man City face Southampton & Arsenal, Inter & Atletico all in action

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games around Europe

Updated
Comments (0)
Ivan Toney Brentford 2021-22
Getty Images

Brentford goal ruled out

2021-09-18T11:41:08Z

Brentford thought they had taken the lead against Wolves after getting the ball in the net.

But Ivan Toney's effort was disallowed because Bryan Mbeumo was offside in the build-up.

Who is playing today?

2021-09-18T11:00:09Z

We have several top teams in action today and Goal will be here to keep you up to date with all the key moments.

Today's headline games are as follows:

Burnley vs Arsenal
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Man City vs Southampton
Bayern Munich vs Bochum
Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club
Inter vs Bologna

Welcome to the Goal matchday blog!

2021-09-18T10:46:51Z

Another exciting weekend of football is upon us!

Follow the action live with Goal as we keep up with all the action across Europe's top leagues.