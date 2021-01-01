Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Leeds host Man Utd, Barcelona face Villarreal, Carabao Cup final build-up

Join us for coverage of the biggest games across Europe on a busy Sunday of action

Updated
Scott McTominay Leeds vs Man Utd Premier League 2020-21
BIG penalty claim in Fiorentina-Juve

2021-04-25T13:25:16Z

Fiorentina have been flat denied a penalty and they are not happy.

Dusan Vlahovic went over inside the box after what appeared the be a hefty challenge by Leonardo Bonucci, but the referee waved play on.

It doesn't seem to be going to a VAR review though.

Penalty shout for Leeds denied by VAR ❌

2021-04-25T13:22:09Z

It appeared that Luke Shaw could have handled a Jack Harrison cross, but the decision is no penalty after a VAR review.

Relief for the Red Devils.

Game on at Elland Road!

2021-04-25T13:03:21Z

Manchester United fashion the first chance at Elland Road and they'll be brimming with confidence having won 6-2 against Leeds at Old Trafford back in December.

Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes got two goals each that time and weill be hoping for a similar impact.

While this is obviously a massive game in its own right, the build-up to the fixture has been coloured by the controversial Super League plans.

Gary Neville has had his say ("attempted murder of English football" 😨), there's been a banner protesting the Glazers and Leeds have a banner urging teams to "earn" their privilege on the pitch.

Here's just how significant that Burnley win is

2021-04-25T13:00:23Z

Burnley win 4-0!

2021-04-25T12:55:47Z

It finished 4-0 to Burnley as they inflicted a heavy defeat on Wolves, with Ashley Westwood adding the fourth after Chris Wood's hat-trick.

That is a major result for Sean Dyche's side!

They're 14th in the Premier League with 36 points and they are nine points clear of the drop zone with five games left.

'It was attempted murder of English football'

2021-04-25T12:29:43Z

Gary Neville has been discussing the Super League and the power dynamic of the biggest clubs in England on Sky Sports.

"This is obviously far bigger than results, three points or Manchester United winning a trophy. Last week, it's severe language, but it was an attempted murder of English football," said the former Red Devils captain.

"Sorry doesn't wash. It's gone past sorry because it's twice they've done it. If you sorry the first time with 'Big Picture', you wouldn't have brought back this one."

This question isn't going away any time soon!

Lukaku & Lautaro lead the Inter attack

2021-04-25T12:20:23Z

Inter XI: Handanovic, Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni, Hakimi, Barella, Brozovic, Eriksen, Perisic, Lukaku, Lautaro.

Verona XI: Silvestri, Ceccherini, Magnani, Dimarco, Faraoni, Tameze, Ilic, Lazovic, Barak, Bessa, Lasagna.

Lautaro Martinez Romelu Lukaku inter
Chris Wood appreciation post 🇳🇿

2021-04-25T12:19:49Z

Bielsa on the Super League

2021-04-25T12:15:53Z

Leeds United boss has addressed the thorny issue of the Super League in his programme notes...

Almost FOUR for Burnley

2021-04-25T12:09:26Z

Matej Vydra thought he'd made it four for Burnley less than five minutes after the restart, but the Czech Republic international has had his goal ruled out for offside.

Slight reprieve for Wolves...

Here's how Juve line up against Fiorentina

2021-04-25T12:07:55Z

Fiorentina XI: Dragowski, Caceres, Milenkovic, Pezzella, Igor, Venuti, Amrabat, Pulgar, Castrovilli, Ribery, Vlahovic.

Juventus XI: Szczesny, De Ligt, Bonucci, Chiellini, Cuadrado, Bentancur, Rabiot, Ramsey, Alex Sandro, Dybala, Ronaldo.

Teams are in for Leeds vs Man Utd

2021-04-25T12:07:00Z

Paul Pogba on the bench for the Red Devils. The hosts are unchanged.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Llorente, Alioski, Phillips, Dallas, Harrison, Roberts, Costa, Bamford.

Manchester United XI: Henderson, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, James, Greenwood, Rashford.

Hat-trick for Wood ⚽️⚽️⚽️

2021-04-25T12:06:00Z

Chris Wood has fired Burnley well into the lead against Wolves at Molineux with three goals for the Clarets before half-time.

Sean Dyche's side lead 3-0 - if it stays this way it'll be a massive boost in their fight to avoid the drop.

A good day for the New Zealand international (and whoever had him in their fantasy football team!)

Which games are on today? 📅

2021-04-25T12:05:00Z

Here's what's in store across Sunday...

The games we'll be covering today include...

⚽️ Leeds vs Man Utd
⏰ 2pm

⚽️ Fiorentina vs Juventus
⏰ 2pm

⚽️ Inter vs Verona
⏰ 2pm

⚽️ PSG Women vs Barcelona Women
⏰ 2pm

⚽️ RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart
⏰ 2:30pm

⚽️ Villarreal vs Barcelona
⏰ 3:15pm

⚽️ Bayern Munich Women vs Chelsea Women
⏰ 4pm

⚽️ Man City vs Tottenham
⏰ 4:30pm

⚽️ Aston VIlla vs West Brom
⏰ 7pm

⚽️ Athletic Club vs Atletico Madrid
⏰ 8pm

All times UK.

You can see all the fixtures for today here!

It's matchday! ⚽️

2021-04-25T12:00:00Z

It's Sunday and there are games on all day. ☀️

Goal brings you all the latest news and action from the biggest fixtures across Europe.

There's action in the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga and Ligue 1, not to mention the Carabao Cup final, so we've got plenty to look forward to.

We'll have team news, goal updates, VAR disputes, post-match reaction and just about anything related to all of today's marquee matches. 😎