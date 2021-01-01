Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Everton face West Ham, Newcastle host Tottenham, Juventus & Barcelona also in action

2021-10-17T13:35:54Z

Soucek has the ball in the net for West Ham, but the flag is up. Bowen forces a smart save from Pickford, with the rebound spilling to Soucek. He crashes into the roof of the goal from close range, but it won’t count.

Rice at quarterback

2021-10-17T13:30:16Z

NFL action is back at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium today, and Rice is doing his best to fill quarterback duties for West Ham. He is seeing plenty of the ball, as the Hammers look for him to pull the strings, but a final pass to the end zone. For Everton, Iwobi has had an air shot at a dangerous cross from Gray in what is probably the best chance of a quiet contest.

Mixed messages

2021-10-17T13:20:25Z

Benitez and Moyes doing their best to get messages across from the touchline, but are those words getting through? No clear direction as yet from either side, but the hosts are starting to play their way into the game after making a slow start.

Hammer time

2021-10-17T13:10:38Z

No goals and few chances inside the opening 10 minutes at Goodison, but West Ham have looked bright. A couple of nervy moments for Toffees goalkeeper Pickford, but nothing to trouble him too much so far. Antonio, as always, has been putting himself about up top for the Hammers, but his most telling contribution so far has been collecting a yellow card for simulation.

Derby delight

2021-10-17T13:01:15Z

Elsewhere today, Swansea have taken the spoils in a derby date with South Wales rivals Cardiff. Jake Bidwell put the finishing touches to a 3-0 win for the Swans in some style.

Up and running

2021-10-17T13:00:08Z

The first top-flight fixture of the day is underway at Goodison Park. Rafa Benitez and David Moyes once crossed coaching swords on opposing sides of a fierce Merseyside derby divide, so need no introduction to one another.

Everton are looking for three points that will give them a best-ever start to a Premier League season, while West Ham are trying to equal a club-record run of seven games unbeaten away from home.

Today's order of play

2021-10-17T12:25:02Z

Sunday's fixtures

There are plenty of eye-catching fixtures and intriguing subplots to be found today, from Newcastle’s first outing since their big-money takeover to Sergio Aguero being in line for his debut at Camp Nou.

We will bring you highlights all the way through until the close of play. In order of kick-off, today we have got:

1400: Everton vs West Ham

1430: Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich

1630: Newcastle vs Tottenham

1945: Juventus vs Roma

2000: Barcelona vs Valencia

(All times BST)

Welcome to Goal Matchday Live!

2021-10-17T12:20:05Z

Hello and welcome to Goal's live matchday coverage!

Domestic football returned from the international break with a bang on Saturday, and Sunday promises more of the same.

Heavyweight outfits from across Europe are preparing to take to the field, with Tottenham, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus among those in action.

We will keep you across all of the action as it happens, so settle in and enjoy the ride.

