Matchday LIVE: Everton face West Ham, Newcastle host Tottenham, Juventus & Barcelona also in action

The first top-flight fixture of the day is underway at Goodison Park. Rafa Benitez and David Moyes once crossed coaching swords on opposing sides of a fierce Merseyside derby divide, so need no introduction to one another.

Everton are looking for three points that will give them a best-ever start to a Premier League season, while West Ham are trying to equal a club-record run of seven games unbeaten away from home.