Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs West Brom, Milan vs Sampdoria & all Saturday's action across Europe

Join us as Chelsea host West Brom, while the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid & Juventus also feature before the huge Arsenal vs Liverpool clash

Updated
Comments (0)
Semi Ajayi Hakim Ziyech West Brom Chelsea
Getty Images

Sampdoria goal and red card 🟥

2021-04-03T11:55:39Z

Fabio Quagliarella puts Sampdoria in the lead in the 57th minute and just two minutes later Adrien Silva gets his second yellow of the afternoon after a late challenge on Samu Castillejo. 

30 minutes left on the clock, Milan 0-1 Sampdoria 

KO: Chelsea vs West Brom

2021-04-03T11:33:13Z

West Brom haven't won away in the league against Chelsea since 1978 🤯

Let's see how they get on at Stamford Bridge today.

Over in Italy | HT: Milan 0-0 Sampdoria

2021-04-03T11:22:12Z

After 45 minutes gone, Milan have yet to register a shot on target against 10th place Sampdoria.

With nine matchdays left in Serie A, Inter sit comfortably in first with a five point lead over city rivals, Milan, and with two games in hand. Only so much Zlatan Ibrahimovic can do.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic AC Milan 2020-21
Getty Images

🚨 TEAM NEWS | Chelsea vs West Brom 🚨

2021-04-03T10:49:57Z

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Zouma, James, Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pulisic, Werner, Ziyech.

West Brom XI: Johnstone, O'Shea, Ajayi, Bartley, Furlong, Yokuslu, Maitland-Niles, Townsend, Phillips, Diagne, Pereira.

Welcome to Goal's matchday LIVE blog - yep, club football is FINALLY back! 😃

2021-04-03T10:45:01Z

Make yourself comfy won't you, it's going to be a busy one! Here's what we've got...

11:30 (BST) | AC Milan vs Sampdoria
12:30 (BST) | Chelsea vs West Brom
14:00 (BST) | Atalanta vs Udinese
14:30 (BST) | Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt
15:15 (BST) | Real Madrid vs Eibar
17:30 (BST) | Leicester City vs Manchester City
17:30 (BST) | RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich 
20:00 (BST) | Arsenal vs Liverpool

....and more

 