Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Liverpool in Carabao Cup final, Barcelona face Athletic Club & all today's football

Pino gets 4️⃣ for Villarreal!
The Yellow Submarine defeated Espanyol 5-1, with Yeremi Pino scoring four goals!
Yeremy Pino scores 𝗙𝗢𝗨𝗥 goals in 53 minutes for Villareal 😱— GOAL (@goal) February 27, 2022
🌟 pic.twitter.com/67NgJImOWY
In case you were wondering
#CarabaoCupFinal rules:— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) February 27, 2022
- VAR in play.
- Five subs are allowed from a bench of seven with a sixth allowed in extra time.
- Game can go to extra time and penalties. #CFC #LFC
Liverpool in safe hands 🧤
Caoimhin Kelleher is set to start for Liverpool against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final, with Jurgen Klopp indicating that the Republic of Ireland international deserved to stay in goal ahead of Alisson for this competition.
It may be a concern for some fans to start a relatively inexperienced No. 2 ahead of a player regarded by many as the best goalkeeper in the world, but GOAL's Liverpool correspondent has outlined exactly why the Reds are in safe hands.
Jurgen Klopp has made his biggest selection call ahead of the Carabao Cup final 👀— GOAL News (@GoalNews) February 27, 2022
✍️ @neiljonesgoal
ICYMI: Bielsa is GONE ❌
Earlier today Leeds United confirmed that the club had parted ways with Marcelo Bielsa.
Wembley is looking 😍
Team news coming up in just over 30 minutes.
Today's stage is set 🤩#CarabaoCupFinal pic.twitter.com/9Bcj63roN9— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 27, 2022
HT: West Ham 0-0 Wolves
Scoreless at the break in London where West Ham are definitely on top against Wolves. David Moyes' side have fashioned chances through Cresswell and Rice, but luck has not been on their side yet. They'll be hoping for one of those chances to go in during the second half, while Wolves need to up their attacking game if they are to snag three points.
Rice off the woodwork! Still 0-0
Just under five minutes until half-time and West Ham are still level with Wolves. In terms of possession, it has been a fairly even game so far, but the Hammers have fashioned more chances, with Declan Rice even crashing an effort off the woodwork!
Rice rattles the woodwork! 😲— West Ham United (@WestHam) February 27, 2022
So close to going in front there. Dec took aim from range and fired a fierce effort off the post.
Keep pushing, lads!#WHUWOL 0-0 (38) pic.twitter.com/WAXZGrfYxF
Manchester is blue! 🔵
Manchester City Women came back from 1-0 down to beat Manchester United Women 4-1 in the FA Cup 👏— GOAL (@goal) February 27, 2022
Manchester is blue 🔵 pic.twitter.com/IVVEeSVse1
Chance for West Ham!
West Ham go close to opening the deadlock through Aaron Cresswell, but the full-back's free kick flies just wide of the post. It had the crowd on their feet!
Tentative start between West Ham & Wolves
The first 15 minutes at the London Stadium have been relatively uneventful, with both sides defending well and reluctant to take too many risks going forward.
Wolves have seen 61 per cent of the ball so far, but the Hammers are looking to counter at every opportunity.
Who will draw first blood?
Kick-off: West Ham vs Wolves
And we are underway at the London Stadium! who will come out on top in this battle between two clubs chasing a top-four finish?
West Ham warm up in Yarmolenko shirts
Kick-off coming up 🔜@iPROHydrate | #WHUWOL pic.twitter.com/9vWCUwgqec— West Ham United (@WestHam) February 27, 2022
Team news: Wolves starting XI
Our line-up to face @WestHam! #WHUWOL— Wolves (@Wolves) February 27, 2022
🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/NxkfLtMTzk
Team news: West Ham starting XI
📋 Our team to face Wolves this afternoon looks like this...— West Ham United (@WestHam) February 27, 2022
COME ON YOU IRONS!!! ⚒@betway | #WHUWOL pic.twitter.com/yNiNP5A7km
Today's order of play
GOAL will be keeping you up to date with all the biggest developments from the following matches:
1400: West Ham vs Wolves
1630: Chelsea vs Liverpool
1630: Augsburg vs Dortmund
1950: Lazio vs Napoli
2000: Barcelona vs Athletic Club
(All times GMT)
Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live!
We have another action-packed Sunday of football in store, with GOAL on hand to provide you with all the updates from Europe's top leagues throughout the afternoon and evening.
The Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea is the standout contest of the day, but West Ham and Wolves are also in Premier League action while Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund have crucial La Liga and Bundesliga games to attend to.
Strap yourself in for a drama-filled Sunday!