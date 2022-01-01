Pep remains mum on title race
"The feeling today is that we are now mathematically going to play in the Champions League," Guardiola told BBC Match of the Day. "People can say it is normal but it is not. You only have to look at the incredible teams fighting to get into the Champions League.
"Now for the Premier League, we are not stupid. If we drop just two points, Liverpool will be champions. If we win all games we will be champions. The players know it.
"We know the tough games we have and we must try to perform like today and win all the games. If we do that we will celebrate, if not we will congratulate Liverpool."
'The best team in world football'
Brighton boss Graham Potter had high praise for Manchester City.
"Clearly the best team won, we have to admit that. I can't fault the boys for effort they put into the game," he told BBC Match of the Day.
"It is rare you get to play against the best in your field and Manchester City are one of if not the best team in world football at the moment.
"You'd be a fool not learn from that experience."
Everton being tested
With today's draw, Everton have a four-point gap between themselves and the relegation zone, which is good news for Frank Lampard.
"The Premier League is a test, the position we are in is a test," Lampard told BBC Sport. "Leicester can play through you. We got to half-time at 1-0 and in the second half there was more direction. The good things is we're getting the chances and we felt we might get something.
"We're in a phase where we need to fight and show commitment and the players showed that. I thought our captain Seamus [Coleman] was sensational, leading by example."
Saka speaks on Azpilicueta reaction
Cesar Azpilicueta was, we'll say, less than thrilled when called for a late penalty, leading to what looked like a confrontation with fans after the match.
But Bukayo Saka sys the Chelsea star has nothing to complain about.
"Of course he is going to be angry with me but it is what it is," he told Sky Sports. "It was a penalty."
Tuchel on Lukaku boos
"Maybe you must ask the fans," Tuchel said. "You heard it so you need to ask the people.…with not even the slightest danger we foul a player for a penalty and rob ourselves of the chance to have six minutes maybe for the equaliser.
"What do you want me to analyse? There is nothing to analyse."
De Bruyne drags edgy Man City back to the top of the Premier League with Brighton win
After a tense, goalless first half, Manchester City once again found a way to get it done.
Our Manchester City correspondent Jonathan Smith broke down the match and what it means as part of this legendary title race.
Chelsea's defensive struggles
Having conceded four goals to Brentford at Stamford Bridge earlier this month, Chelsea's backline struggled at home yet again.
Chelsea have now conceded four or more goals in consecutive home league games for the first time since December 1989, when they lost 5-2 to both Wimbledon and Liverpool.
Leipzig into DFB-Pokal final
Emil Forsberg's stoppage-time header has done it for RB Leipzig!
They're into the DFB-Pokal final, where they'll meet Freiburg.
No Ligue 1 title yet for PSG
PSG will have to wait to get their hands on the Ligue 1 title despite a 3-0 win.
Mbappe, Ramos and Marquinhos with the goals, but Marseille's come-from-behind win over Nantes means that they'll live to fight on another week.
Four goals from three young lions
3 - In @EddieNketiah9, @emilesmithrowe and @BukayoSaka87, @Arsenal saw three English players score in the same Premier League match vs Chelsea for the first time since September 1996, when @IanWright0, @martinkeown5 and @PaulMerse did so in a 3-3 draw at Highbury. Lions. pic.twitter.com/9QMM9HIixZ— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 20, 2022
Juventus take down Fiorentina
A goal from Bernadeschi, a late goal from Danilo and a 1-0 advantage from the first leg mean Juventus are through in the Coppa Italia.
They'll face Inter in the finale in a match of two of Italy's heavyweights with a trophy on the line. Can't ask for much more than that!
Man City win it
All finished for Manchester City, as they win 3-0 against Brighton.
With that, they're back on top of the table with a one-point lead over Liverpool.
And so the title race goes on...
Watch: Azpilicueta gets into it with Chelsea fan
César Azpilicueta approaches Chelsea fans following their 4-2 defeat to Arsenal 😳 pic.twitter.com/cmeOjwcZvA— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 20, 2022
Final scores in the Premier League
Arsenal have done it, taking down Chelsea to keep their top-four hopes alive while, on the other side of the table, Everton have earned a point against Leicester.
Newcastle, meanwhile, have earned another win, with Miguel Almiron scoring in a 1-0 win over Palace.
MASSIVE GOAL FOR EVERTON!
Everton have equalised at the death!
Richarlison with a goal in the 93rd minute to make it 1-1, all but sealing a HUGE point for Everton in the relegation battle.
Could that be the goal that keeps Everton up?
ARSENAL WITH ANOTHER!
Make it 4-2 Arsenal as Saka converts from the spot.
A controversial penalty call but Arsenal won't care as Saka buries from the spot.
The top four race is back on!
2-0 TO CITY!
That should do it as the title race stays as-is.
Foden makes it 2-0 to City as he scores off a deflection, effectively ending Brighton's hopes of getting anything out of this one.
Man City look set to hold serve after watching Liverpool decimate Man Utd last night.
GOAL CITY!
A massive goal in the title race as City have taken the lead!
Riyad Mahrez is the man with the goal as City go up 1-0, putting them back atop the table for the time being.
Watch: Nketiah's second goal
EDDIE NKETIAH MAKES IT 3-2 TO ARSENAL! ⚡— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 20, 2022
Arsenal in front for a third time! pic.twitter.com/vQh2IAGDhJ
A brace for Nketiah!— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 20, 2022
Arsenal take a 3-2 lead. THIS MATCH!! 🔥
📺: @USA_Network & @NBCUniverso #CHEARS pic.twitter.com/zKV2T1ELOH
GOAL NKETIAH!
Arsenal are back in the lead!
The young forward has been magnificent, and he now has two goals on the night.
Chelsea defence poor again after a giveaway and Nketiah gets a little bit of luck as a bounce falls his way before he rips a shot past Mendy.
3-2 Arsenal as this game continues to go back and forth.
RAMOS SCORES FOR PSG!
Make it 2-0 to PSG!
Sergio Ramos with the goal, and it could be a vital one.
As things stand, Marseille are losing 2-1 to Nantes, which would be enough for PSG to win the title.
Halftime for City as Chelsea-Arsenal get going
City and Brighton are goalless at halftime in a match that fans in Liverpool will be watching in a big way.
Meanwhile in London, Chelsea and Arsenal are back underway.
WHAT A GOAL FROM BERNARDESCHI!
A great finish from Bernardeschi, who gives Juve the 2-0 aggregate lead over Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia.
THE CONTROL. THE FINISH. FEDERICO BERNARDESCHI. 💥— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 20, 2022
Juventus double their lead on aggregate. 👀 pic.twitter.com/FMkcJxqa0K
Meanwhile in France...
PSG have taken the lead over Angers!
Who else but Kylian Mbappe? The French star has the Ligue 1 leaders in the lead with a 28th-minute goal.
If PSG win and Marseille fail to capture all three points, the title will officially be headed to Paris yet again.
Halftime at Stamford Bridge
Wow. That's all you can really say.
Four goals between Arsenal and Chelsea, with the former taking the lead twice and the latter striking back twice. An absolutely chaotic first half, but they're level headed into the break.
Watch: Azpilicueta makes it 2-2
🗣️"𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐚 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐤𝐞𝐫!" 🔥— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 20, 2022
What a first-half this is! César Azpilicueta makes it 2-2. pic.twitter.com/zGk4ecaF2A
It's 2-2!— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 20, 2022
We have a great match on our hands! This time it's Cesar Azpillicueta with the goal for Chelsea.
📺: @USA_Network & @NBCUniverso #CHEARS pic.twitter.com/rjDzr3Y11Y
CHELSEA ANSWER BACK AGAIN!
What is going on at Stamford Bridge?!?
The back-and-forth continues as Chelsea are level once again through Cesar Azpilicueta, who taps home from close range to make it 2-2 in the 32nd minute.
This game couldn't be more open!
Watch: Smith Rowe's lovely finish
Lovely team goal by Arsenal!— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 20, 2022
It starts with a Saka nutmeg and ends with a great finish by Emile Smith Rowe! Arsenal lead 2-1 at the Bridge.
📺: @USA_Network & @NBCUniverso #CHEARS pic.twitter.com/mGMpsWfZbB
𝐀𝐑𝐒𝐄𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐃 𝐀𝐆𝐀𝐈𝐍! 😱— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 20, 2022
Emile Smith Rowe slots home with a tidy finish. What a game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/49R49xU1pF
ARSENAL BACK IN THE LEAD!
An absolutely LOVELY finish from Emile Smith Rowe, who gives Arsenal the lead moments after they nearly conceded on the other end!
The young midfielder just passes the ball into the lower corner, giving the Gunners a 2-1 advantage midway through the first half.
Wow.
Watch: Nketiah's goal for Arsenal
"𝐈𝐓'𝐒 𝐀 𝐆𝐈𝐅𝐓!" 🎁— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 20, 2022
Arsenal take the lead against Chelsea through Eddie Nketiah. pic.twitter.com/WSxdP3oPmr
A gift for Arsenal!— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 20, 2022
Christensen's back pass falls short and Nketiah picks it up and puts it home.
📺: @USA_Network & @NBCUniverso #CHEARS pic.twitter.com/6FEytLPTCB
CHELSEA FIRE BACK!
GOAL CHELSEA!
Timo Werner gets a much-needed goal as he brings Chelsea level.
The German's shot deflects off Grant Xhaka, past Aaron Ramsdale and into the back of the net to make the score 1-1.
What. A. Start.
GOAL ARSENAL!
Nketiah!
A mistake from Christensen and Nketiah is all the way through on goal. A simple finish, really, as Arsenal take the lead at Stamford Bridge!
GOAL LEICESTER!
The Foxes have scored within five minutes through Harvey Barnes.
Another nightmare start for Everton...
Early jabs from fans
Chelsea have started hot with two chances, but the supporters are also in good form.
Chelsea fans have opened with "Champions of Europe, you'll never sing that," with Arsenal fans replying: "There's nobody here, just like the old days, there's nobody here."
A reminder, this is the first Chelsea game with reduced numbers of fans due to the sanctions on Roman Abramovich.
Kickoff and we're underway!
Arsenal and Chelsea are off, as are Everton-Leicester and Newcastle-Palace.
What's at stake in the Premier League
For Manchester City, today's easy: Win and you're top of the league. Drop points, though, and Liverpool will move into pole position for the Premier League title.
Chelsea are pretty comfortably in the top four, but the same can't be said of Arsenal, who find themselves in a race for that fourth spot. They sit fifth entering today's game, but can move level with Tottenham with a win, although Spurs have a superior goal difference.
Everton will face Leicester as they sit just three points above the relegation zone.
Newcastle, though, seem fairly okay in midtable amid a decent run of form as they face Crystal Palace with both sides level on points.
Team news: Osasuna vs Real Madrid
📋✅ ¡Nuestro 𝗫𝗜 inicial 🆚 @CAOsasuna! @UnicajaBanco | #OsasunaRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/dUYfPFHpey— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) April 20, 2022
These are the men Jagoba Arrasate has chosen to go for the victory tonight at El Sadar.#OsasunaRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/mBNxtkzs0t— C. A. OSASUNA (@caosasuna_en) April 20, 2022
Team news: Angers vs PSG
📋🔛 Le XI de départ pour ce #SCOPSG— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) April 20, 2022
🔴🔵 #AllezParis pic.twitter.com/Jx0U7rYRYy
⚫ ALLEZ LE SCO ⚪— Angers SCO (@AngersSCO) April 20, 2022
→ #SCOPSG pic.twitter.com/WkDuNW7o1j
A milestone for KDB
Set to make appearance number 3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ tonight... @DeBruyneKev 🤩👏#ManCity pic.twitter.com/aBak6Z3Ucq— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 20, 2022
Team news: Manchester City vs Brighton
📋 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📋— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 20, 2022
XI | Ederson, Stones, Laporte, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden
SUBS | Steffen, Dias, Sterling, Jesus, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Palmer, Lavia #ManCity pic.twitter.com/4XO1QEf5FQ
TEAM NEWS. 🚨 Here's how Albion line up against @ManCity tonight! 📝— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) April 20, 2022
📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv ✘ #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/JPSZfFgHkI
Teams news: Chelsea vs Arsenal
Your Chelsea team news tonight! 🔵#CheArs pic.twitter.com/q5y8IKHLiA— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 20, 2022
🚨 TEAM NEWS— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 20, 2022
🏴 Nketiah leads the line
🇪🇬 Elneny joins the midfield
🏴 Holding comes into the back-line
🙌 COME ON ARSENAL#CHEARS pic.twitter.com/IOfpc8Cx1q
Today's schedule
No matter what league you're looking to follow, there's certainly a big game on today!
In England, all eyes will be on Arsenal's clash with Chelsea as the Gunners look to make a push towards the top four. Meanwhile, there's also a title race to keep an eye on, as Manchester City look to keep pace with Liverpool atop the league as they take on Brighton.
Spanish giants Real Madrid are closing in on a title of their own, and they'll be facing Osasuna as they inch closer as rivals Atletico Madrid take on Granada. French champions PSG, meanwhile, visit Angers, while Juventus face Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia.
And then there's some action in Germany as RB Leipzig host Union Berlin.
Which games will you be keeping an eye on?
Welcome!
Hello all and welcome to GOAL's Matchday LIVE for Wednesday's games.
It surely will be a busy one with big games scheduled allover Europe so sit back, relax and follow along as we keep you updated through what should be a fun day of football