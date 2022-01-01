"The feeling today is that we are now mathematically going to play in the Champions League," Guardiola told BBC Match of the Day. "People can say it is normal but it is not. You only have to look at the incredible teams fighting to get into the Champions League.

"Now for the Premier League, we are not stupid. If we drop just two points, Liverpool will be champions. If we win all games we will be champions. The players know it.

"We know the tough games we have and we must try to perform like today and win all the games. If we do that we will celebrate, if not we will congratulate Liverpool."