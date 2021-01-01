Matchday LIVE: Chelsea, Liverpool & Spurs in Carabao Cup action, Real Madrid & PSG in league matches

Meanwhile in Italy...
The first round of games are coming to an end in Italy as Inter have topped Torino 1-0 on a goal from Denzel Dumfries.
Elsewhere, Roma have drawn Sampdoria 1-1 while Verona and Fiorentina have also finished their match with one goal each.
As things stand, Inter sit atop Serie A with a seven-point gap, but both second-place Napoli and third-place Milan will still play today.
Napoli will face Spezia while Milan are scheduled to face Empoli.
Young squads all around
Due to fixture congestion and Covid absences, there are plenty of young stars playing for the Premier League heavy hitters.
Chelsea have made eight changes from the team that started on Sunday against Wolves, with three teenagers, Xavier Simons, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Harvey Vale, all in the XI.
Liverpool, meanwhile, have just one player back from the XI that drew Tottenham over the weekend, with teenager Tyler Morton the lone holdover.
He's joined by youngster Billy Koumetio, who makes his first Liverpool start, while Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have been left out of the squad altogether.
Team news: Tottenham vs West Ham
Our quarter-final starting XI!
Tonight's line-up for our @Carabao_Cup quarter-final...
Team news: Brentford vs Chelsea
🚨 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🚨
Here's how we line-up for tonight's @Carabao_Cup Quarter-Final
Teams presented by @BlueJeansNet #BrentfordFC #BRECHE pic.twitter.com/G1HdbhlUFQ
Your Chelsea team news tonight!
Team news: Liverpool vs Leicester
🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔴
Here's how the Reds line up for #LIVLEI in the @Carabao_Cup quarter-final
Here's how we start at Anfield in the Carabao Cup
Welcome!
Hello all and welcome! It's another busy day of football across Europe, with the main focus being on the Carabao Cup as Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs are all in action.
Liverpool face a tough task as the Reds take on Leicester City, while Tottenham's match may be more difficult as they host West Ham. Chelsea, meanwhile, will visit Brentford in their match.
But those aren't the only games on the schedule, as Inter, Milan and Napoli are all in action in Italy, while Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid headline games in Spain against Granada and Athletic Club, respectively.