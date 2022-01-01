Matchday LIVE: Chelsea, Juventus, Lille & Villarreal in Champions League last-16 action

Thomas Tuchel on BT Sport: "I felt he (Romelu Lukaku) was a bit tired and exhausted, he has played a lot, extra-times, travelling and it was not the best performance (v Crystal Palace) so maybe it is easier to come off the bench and turn things around if needed.

"The two systems are not too different, we played 4-1-4-1 against Palace and now we have closer distances in passing. We have four players for the counter-attacks and if in doubt then go with what everyone is used to. We felt no need to change it.

"Perfect stage for the underdog to overperform, Lille are a physical team, disciplined team and have absolutely nothing to lose. It makes their preparation easier but we are here to give them a hard time, implement our style and intensity and take care of the result by performance and work rate."