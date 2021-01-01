Matchday LIVE: Chelsea face Leicester in FA Cup final, Juventus take on Inter & more

Team News: Burnley v Leeds United
Pope out, Phillips and Raphinha in
There's just the one change for the hosts, with Nick Pope MIA - and it means that Bailey Peacock-Farrell gets to face his old club in goal for the Clarets.
LINE-UP | Here is how the Clarets line-up against Leeds United this afternoon.
One change from the win at Fulham, as Bailey Peacock-Farrell replaces the injured Nick Pope in goal.
As for the visitors, they make just two swaps - but they're big ones, alright. It's the return of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha - the two most creative players in the Whites' arsenal - to the starting lineup that will have everybody talking.
📋 Two changes in the #LUFC Starting XI that defeated Tottenham, as Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha return
War of the Roses reignited on Turf Moor
Burnley v Leeds
But we've still got five hours before either side takes to the pitch at Wembley, and a delicious four-course selection of hors d'oeuvres to enjoy before then. With that in mind, we head north up the M1 and M6 to Lancashire - where a historic county rivalry is set to unfold.
Leeds United are better known for their tussles with Manchester United than Sean Dyche's Burnley, but the Whites - the most riotously entertaining mid-table Premier League side for years in their first season back - will take any chance to pit their wits against a cross-Pennine rival.
Marcelo Bielsa will know that his hosts pack a formidable raft of talent, not least former United man Chris Wood up front, however - and the Argentine, reportedly close to a new deal at Elland Road, will not take their challenge lightly.
Cup final fever for Foxes and Blues
Chelsea v Leicester
Yes, nine months after they last took to the Wembley turf for this showpiece tie, Chelsea are back for their fourth FA Cup final in the space of five seasons - and they'll be hoping to go one step further this time around.
Last year, Frank Lampard's side were outgunned by Arsenal under the arch, but a season on and with the imperious Thomas Tuchel at the helm, the Blues look poised to snag the first trophy of the German's reign.
But standing in their way is a formidable opponent, a fellow top four rival in the Premier League and a side with just as much to prove as them. Leicester City have never won the FA Cup - and Brendan Rodgers will be determined to change all that.
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Good afternoon and welcome to Goal's live matchday blog!
We're just two weeks out from the end of the European club season - and a month away from the start of the delayed Euro 2020 - but that's all on the backburner today for the cracking one-day festival of football we've got in store.
There's the opening act of Burnley versus Leeds United, a spot of platinum-selling flavour from Bayern and Inter, and the headline act of course, Chelsea against Leicester City in the FA Cup Final.
Here's the running order of that bill in full - and you don't want to miss a thing:
1230: Burnley v Leeds United
1430: Freiburg v Bayern Munich
1500: Southampton v Fulham
1700: Juventus v Inter
1715: Chelsea v Leicester City
2000: Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham
(All times BST)