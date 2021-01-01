Matchday LIVE: Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Manchester City & AC Milan all in action

(Callum Hudson-Odoi)

Two inside the first quarter - and Callum Hudson-Odoi has the goal he craves!

The England man has seized his chance and stuck one in the back of the net there, to take this game from tough to terrible for Norwich in the blink of an eye.

Antonio Rudiger nudges a side pass on halfway to Mateo Kovacic, the midfielder threads a glorious throughball downfield and the forward latches on to clip a low finish home.