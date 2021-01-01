Matchday LIVE: Chelsea, AC Milan, Liverpool, Barcelona, Man City, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid & PSG all in action

That mouthwatering matchup between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich might well be the pick of the day but there are no shortage of blockbusters elsewhere today.

Chelsea travel to face West Ham in a London derby that won't be short of fireworks, while reigning Scudetto holders Inter face Jose Mourinho's Roma.

Manchester City round out the Premier League's action, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain both headline the late kick-offs and there is plenty more in between. In order of play, we've got updates and highlights from:

1230: West Ham v Chelsea



1400: Milan v Salernitana

1500: Newcastle v Burnley

1500: Southampton v Brighton

1500: Wolves v Liverpool

1515: Barcelona v Real Betis

1700: Roma v Inter

1730: Watford v Manchester City

1730: Atletico Madrid v Mallorca

1730: Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich

1800: Lille v Troyes

1945: Napoli v Atalanta

2000: Real Sociedad v Real Madrid

2000: Lens v Paris Saint-Germain

(All times GMT)