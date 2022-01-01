Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Burnley vs Chelsea, Liverpool vs West Ham, plus Bayern Munich, Real Madrid & PSG all in action

Stay right up to date with GOAL's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Updated
Comments (0)
Jamie Vardy, Leicester 2021-22
Getty

We are underway!

2022-03-05T12:31:26.957Z

The match between Leicester and Leeds has kicked off.

The visitors are desperate for a positive result to boost their hopes of survival under new coach Jesse Marsch.

Welcome to the matchday blog

2022-03-05T12:03:41.440Z

Another action-packed Saturday is upon us!

Follow the drama with GOAL as we bring you updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1!