Matchday LIVE: Burnley vs Chelsea, Liverpool vs West Ham, plus Bayern Munich, Real Madrid & PSG all in action

We are underway!
2022-03-05T12:31:26.957Z
The match between Leicester and Leeds has kicked off.
The visitors are desperate for a positive result to boost their hopes of survival under new coach Jesse Marsch.
Team news: Leicester vs Leeds
2022-03-05T12:15:04.000Z
The afternoon begins with a match between Leicester and Leeds in the Premier League.
Will new Leeds boss Jesse Marsch get off to a winning start?
The team news has been announced for #LeiLee 📝 pic.twitter.com/PpWnQfOkDl— Leicester City (@LCFC) March 5, 2022
📋 Your #LUFC Starting XI... pic.twitter.com/5wo9ZPWY6Q— Leeds United (@LUFC) March 5, 2022
Welcome to the matchday blog
2022-03-05T12:03:41.440Z
Another action-packed Saturday is upon us!
Follow the drama with GOAL as we bring you updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1!