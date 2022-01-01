Matchday LIVE: Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Tottenham vs Chelsea & Inter vs Juventus in action-packed Wednesday

Team news: Tottenham vs Chelsea
Our team to face Chelsea this evening! 👇 pic.twitter.com/Nk58WEr584— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 12, 2022
Your Chelsea team news for tonight! 🔵@ParimatchGlobal | #TotChe pic.twitter.com/2oTHoZqRup— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 12, 2022
Torres makes Barca debut
What an occasion for Ferran Torres to make his debut.
The January signing from Manchester City will be looking to impress his new club's fans by putting in a strong performance against eternal rivals Real Madrid.
Ferran Torres will make his Barcelona debut tonight.— GOAL (@goal) January 12, 2022
In El Clasico 👀 pic.twitter.com/lS4DhP5Fo6
Team news: Barcelona vs Real Madrid
BARÇA XI#ElClásico— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 12, 2022
💪🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/FExFU61XQN
📋✅ Our #Supercopa starting XI!#ElClásico pic.twitter.com/7Yp2CpjZdY— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 12, 2022
Who is playing tonight?
The matches taking place this evening are:
Tottenham vs Chelsea
West Ham vs Norwich
Inter vs Juventus
Welcome to the matchday blog!
We are in for a cracking Wednesday evening.
GOAL will be providing coverage of all of the action going on. As well as the games going on in the Afcon 2021, we will be following the matches taking place in the Carabao Cup, Premier League, Supercopa de Espana and the Supercoppa Italiana.