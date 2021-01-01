Matchday LIVE: Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Man Utd vs Liverpool & all of today's action

Hello and welcome, everybody, to Goal's live matchday coverage!

If Saturday’s action whetted the appetite for a football feast across Europe, then Sunday is about to deliver the main course.

You cannot move for superstar performers and derby dates, with some of the biggest names on the planet taking to the field.

We have got Tottenham, Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Ajax, Inter, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain all in action – just to name a few!