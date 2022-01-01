Matchday LIVE: Barcelona in action, Premier League updates, plus Juventus vs Inter, PSG vs Lorient & more

GOAL! Insigne gives Napoli the lead
Napoli have taken the lead in their game against Atalanta thanks to Lorenzo Insigne. They're keeping the pressure on AC Milan at the top of the table.
Celtic triumph in Old Firm 🍀
🍀 𝗔 𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗱-𝗳𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝘃𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗮𝘁 𝗜𝗯𝗿𝗼𝘅 ✊#RANCEL | #cinchPrem | #COYBIG— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) April 3, 2022
Check out the winning goal from USMNT international Cameron Carter-Vickers! 👇
🎙️"A frantic start to the half & now a frantic end to the half!"@CelticFC go in 2-1 up at the break thanks to this from Cameron Carter-Vickers! Watch half-time analysis & the second-half live on @SkyFootball 📺 pic.twitter.com/VIuJS8yP84— Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) April 3, 2022
Why Juve showdown is key to Inzaghi's Inter future 🔑
Mark Doyle casts his eye over the Derby d'Italia 🇮🇹
"They still have a game in hand but defeat in the Derby d'Italia would render it almost irrelevant in the context of their Scudetto bid, particularly with Milan hosting Bologna on Monday night.
"The result, then, will have a massive bearing on Inter's title defence. However, it could also impact their coach's future at San Siro. According to Saturday's Gazzetta, "Inzaghi risks it all" at Juventus Stadium.
A loss would reportedly prompt Inter to evaluate whether the former Lazio boss is really the right man for the San Siro hotseat, with doubts mounting over his tactical versatility and ability to effectively rotate his squad."
Klich tells Leeds fan where to go...🤬
Here's a story you don't see every day.
Leeds United star Mateusz Klich offered a succinct - if rude - response to a fan criticising him for his play in the Whites' Premier League draw with Southampton, telling the supporter in question to "f*ck off".
😬
Confirmed lineups for Atalanta vs Napoli 👇
👥 I nostri 11!— Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) April 3, 2022
🦾 Our line-up to face Napoli!
Presented by @Plus500#AtalantaNapoli #SerieATIM #GoAtalantaGo ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/VAgojKerdI
📃 Starting XI: Ospina, Zanoli, Jesus, Koulibaly, Mario Rui, Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski, Politano, Mertens, Insigne.#AtalantaNapoli— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) April 3, 2022
💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/7zW4ktV1ei
Today's games ⚽️
Here are some of the main matches happening this Sunday
12 noon - Rangers vs Celtic
2pm - West Ham vs Everton
2pm - Atalanta vs Napoli
4:30pm - Tottenham vs Newcastle
5pm - Sampdoria vs Roma
7:45pm - Juventus vs Inter
7:45pm - PSG vs Lorient
8pm - Barcelona vs Sevilla
All times UK
West Ham & Everton teams are in 👇
📋 Our team for today is in!— West Ham United (@WestHam) April 3, 2022
Bowen starts with Coufal also returning among the substitutes...
COME ON YOU IRONS!!! ⚒@betway | #WHUEVE pic.twitter.com/OfaI2BoV6B
🔵 | Team news is in - here's how we line up at West Ham this afternoon. COYB!#WHUEVE pic.twitter.com/hrShtdfUhU— Everton (@Everton) April 3, 2022
Broken glass on the pitch in Old Firm derby 👎
Rangers vs Celtic was one of today's early kick-offs and games between the Old Firm rivals in Scotland are usually fiery affairs. There was another added edge to proceedings, however, as the second half was delayed from starting after a broken bottle was thrown onto the pitch. 😬
The start to the second-half at Ibrox was delayed due to a glass bottle being thrown onto the pitch 👇 pic.twitter.com/cffhNf6p1u— Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) April 3, 2022
Live updates from across the day's football action! 🎉
Hey! 👋
Welcome to GOAL's live blog for updates from today's games across the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more. We'll have all the latest team news, goals, results and moments from the action as it happens.
There are some fascinating fixtures to look forward to and we'll also have reaction from the games.
💬 Get involved! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section, whatever it may be!