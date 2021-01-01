Matchday LIVE: Atletico & Real Madrid in action as La Liga title race goes to the wire

Eibar v Barcelona

A few weeks ago, Ronald Koeman and the Blaugrana remained in a remarkable hunt for La Liga glory - but now their quest is at an end, with third the highest they can finish.

Given that they are assured of Champions League football however, it is perhaps no surprise that Lionel Messi is missing from the matchday squad - though it would undoubtedly be a major anticlimax for him to depart the side he has called home for good without the closure of a farewell here.

Instead, the Argentine has departed to prepare for the Copa America - and will not face already-relegated Eibar today.