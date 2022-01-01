Matchday LIVE: Arsenal, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Bayern, Juventus, PSG, Barcelona & Afcon in action on Sunday

Tunisia without 10 players for Nigeria clash
You do the hard work of qualifying for the last 16 of the Afcon and then you lose 10 players.
Tunisia have their work cut out for them later today against Nigeria having seen their coach Mondher Kebaier and 10 players return positive Covid-19 tests.
That game is due to kick off at 7pm GMT.
Will we see more drone antics today? 🚁
In one of the season's more bizarre football-related delays, yesterday's game between Brentford and Wolves was disrupted for 20 minutes due to the presence of a drone in the stadium. Hopefully other fans won't get getting any ideas...
Well that’s a first for me— Nathan Judah (@NathanJudah) January 22, 2022
Drone stopped play 🥴#wwfc pic.twitter.com/dIp0uKr2gs
Lozano starts for Napoli
NAPOLI XI vs Salernitana
📃 Starting XI: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus, Mario Rui, Lobotka, Fabian, Elmas, Zielinski, Lozano, Mertens#NapoliSalernitana— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) January 23, 2022
💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/4k7NYnRkm6
Leicester vs Brighton teams
LEICESTER XI:
The Foxes have named their XI for #LeiBha 📝 pic.twitter.com/zA8fc6fZEt— Leicester City (@LCFC) January 23, 2022
BRIGHTON XI:
Your Albion XI! 💪 Here's how we line up against Leicester City this afternoon. 📝— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 23, 2022
📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv ✘ #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/nfVR27V9k4
Arsenal vs Burnley teams
ARSENAL XI:
🚨 TEAM NEWS— Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 23, 2022
🏴 Holding starts in defence
🇳🇴 Odegaard in midfield
🇧🇷 Martinelli in attack
COME ON ARSENAL 🙌#ARSBUR pic.twitter.com/5QAdaB8Imb
BURNLEY XI:
📋 Here's your Clarets team for this afternoon #ARSBUR | #UTC pic.twitter.com/zxHnUBFm7I— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 23, 2022
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool teams
CRYSTAL PALACE XI:
COME ON YOU PALACE#CPFC | #CRYLIV— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 23, 2022
LIVERPOOL XI:
⭐ #CRYLIV 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 ⭐— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 23, 2022
Here’s how we line up for today’s meeting with @CPFC!
What games are on today?
Here's the running order of the main action we'll be covering:
All times UK
2pm - Arsenal vs Burnley
2pm - Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
2pm - Leicester City vs Brighton
2pm- Napoli vs Salernitana
3:15pm - Real Madrid vs Elche
4pm - Burkina Faso vs Gabon
4:30pm - Chelsea vs Tottenham
4:30pm - Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich
7pm - Nigeria vs Tunisia
7:45pm - AC Milan vs Juventus
7:45pm - PSG vs Reims
8pm - Alaves vs Barcelona
Just another matchday! ⚽️
Greetings, salutations and welcome to GOAL's matchday live blog for Sunday January 23.
We will have all the latest news and updates from across today's action, which includes crunch Premier League clashes, games in La Liga, Serie A, Afcon and more.
Stay tuned for goals ⚽️, incidents 💥 and colour 🎨 galore!
Team news coming up! ⏳