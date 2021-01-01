Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Arsenal, Liverpool, Juventus, Bayern, Inter & Barcelona all in action

Bukayo Saka Arsenal 2021
2021-11-27T14:15:00.000Z

Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle

GOAL: Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle

2021-11-27T13:56:00.000Z

(Gabriel Martinelli)

Arsenal double their lead - though not without a spot of protest from their opponents!

Stuart Atwell waves away a penalty claim from Callum Wilson at one end but down the other, Gabriel Martinelli is there to meet a looping cross off the right wing.

He meets it in near the six-yard area and drags a fine volley across the goalkeeper to finsih. Top-drawer stuff.

GOAL: Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle

2021-11-27T13:46:00.000Z

(Bukayo Saka)

The Gunners have their breakthrough - and it is England man Bukayo Saka to the rescue!

A lovely bit of combination work on the left flank allows Emile Smith Rowe and Nuno Tavares to play off each other before threading their team-mate into the edge of the box.

He brings it close to the post, then fires across Dubravka and nestles a low finish in at the opposite side to send the Emirates Stadium into a full-voice frenzy.

Back underway at Emirates Stadium

2021-11-27T13:36:00.000Z

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

Here come the two teams - and we are back in action for the second half in north London.

Will we get a goal in this game? Or will Newcastle hang on for a crucial point in their battle against relegation?

We'll find out soon enough.

HT: Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

2021-11-27T13:19:00.000Z

What an absolute chance that was for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang that was - but his steal of a miss means there is nothing to split these two at the break.

Arsenal dominated dramatically early on, but true to form for Eddie Howe and his sides, Newcastle have given them a scare of their own on enough occasions to concern Mikel Arteta.

Plenty of legs in this one yet to come, you'd hope.

Arsenal miss glorious chance for opener

2021-11-27T13:13:00.000Z

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

Dubravka keeps game level

2021-11-27T12:53:00.000Z

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

Martin Dubravka, what a save!

An Arsenal free-kick just outside the Newcastle box allows Martin Odegaard to size up the Magpies goalkeeper and he sweeps a fantastic free-kick over the defensive wall.

But the shotstopper is up to the task and batters it away with a superb leap. It remains 0-0.

Goalless in London so far

2021-11-27T12:45:00.000Z

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

KO: Arsenal v Newcastle

2021-11-27T12:30:00.000Z

The chill in London today isn't as sharp as it is on Tyneside - but it's still truly got a winter wind to it.

Today's referee is Stuart Atwell. He looks at his watch, blows his whistle - and we are underway in our first match of the day in the Premier League!

Man Utd close in on Rangnick

2021-11-27T12:22:00.000Z

They may not be in action today, but one of the big stories of the weekend of course is who will take the reins at Manchester United.

It's almost certainly going to be Ralf Rangnick who is handed the keys to Old Trafford until the end of the season, in what marks a departure for the Red Devils on a tactical level.

Our club correspondent Charlotte Duncker reported for us earlier this week on the matter.

Gunners set to dominate Magpies?

2021-11-27T12:15:00.000Z

Today's order of play

2021-11-27T12:06:00.000Z

If not quite the full feast of fixtures we were greeted with a week ago following the return to club action, there's certainly no shortage of blockbuster action today, with heavyweight sides from four of Europe's top five leagues all in action. (Our apologies to Ligue 1.)

Arsenal will get us underway today of course, as Eddie Howe finally takes to the dugout for Newcastle, while Xavi will look to keep the revived feelgood factor alive at Barcelona against Villarreal at the end of the day.

In between though, there's plenty to get stuck into. Today's order of play is as follows:

1230: Arsenal v Newcastle United
1430: Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund
1500: Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
1500: Liverpool v Southampton
1500: Norwich City v Wolves
1700: Juventus v Atalanta
1730: Brighton v Leeds United
1730: Bayern Munich v Arminia Bielefeld
1945: Venezia v Inter
2000: Villarreal v Barcelona

(All times GMT)

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2021-11-27T12:00:00.000Z

Hello and welcome to GOAL's live matchday blog!

Snow has swept across Europe today, to herald the start of winter - but it's heating up on the pitches, where the title races are starting to come into shape.

Liverpool can help put themselves back in the thick of the Premier League challenge later on, while Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Inter are all in title-challenge action too. But first up, Arsenal will be looking to spoil Eddie Howe's first true game in charge at Newcastle, as the ex-Bournemouth boss continues his Magpies life.

Strap in, folks - it's going to be a good one.