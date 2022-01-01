Matchday LIVE: Arsenal host Manchester City, Spurs travel to Watford, Crystal Palace face West Ham

GOAL: Arsenal 1-0 Man City
(Bukayo Saka)
A worthy opener for the Gunners!
Conquer
Arsenal 0-0 Man City
No breakthrough yet, but it's unlikely this Manchester City side are going to be quiet today.
They set the record for most points in an English top-flight year in 2021.
They really are looking hot to the touch.
110 - Manchester City won 110 points in the Premier League in 2021, 27 more than any other side. It is the most points any side has won in a year in top-flight history, with their win over Brentford taking them ahead of the 107 that Liverpool won during 1982. Record-breakers. pic.twitter.com/XdjwR8i4Ba— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 31, 2021
Arsenal survive golden scare
Arsenal 0-0 Man City
Big let off for Arsenal.— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) January 1, 2022
Ramsdale stranded out of position, Dias glances a header towards goal but it goes wide. Ramsdale would have been nowhere had that been on target.
Ederson dodges penalty claim
Arsenal 0-0 Man City
It's been a bright opening act, with City shading the threat overall - but Arsenal come close to cutting them open down the other end now.
Martin Odegaard cuts through on the right side of the box and Ederson lunges for him. It's a big, big trailing leg, and the Gunners star goes down.
Referee Stuart Atwell says no penalty, and there is just enough of a suggestion that the goalkeeper got a touch on the ball first that VAR deems it the right call.
Blue skies calling
Arsenal 0-0 Man City
London's calling (again) 📞— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 1, 2022
📍 Emirates Stadium#ManCity pic.twitter.com/B7BXks2EVw
KO: Arsenal v Man City
It's a lively crowd for what is after all an early kick-off on New Year's Day. A lot of the rest of the league might still be in bed.
Referee Stuart Atwell looks at his watch, blows his whistle for the knee, and then we are underway in the first Premier League clash of 2022!
A true test of the Gunners' credentials today, as the champions look to continue that steady march up the table.
Can Gunners buck the trend?
Arsenal v Man City
9 - Arsenal have lost each of their last nine Premier League games against Manchester City since a 2-2 draw in April 2017 – it’s their longest ever losing run against an opponent in their league history. One-sided. #ARSMCI— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 1, 2022
Resolutions or revolutions?
Depending how you decided the spend the end of 2021, you may have missed that there appears to be discontent in the ranks at Chelsea and Manchester United with two of their biggest stars.
Romelu Lukaku's explosive interview about his frustrations since his return to the Blues looks to have been one of the strangest acts of self-sabotage committed by a star buy, with the Belgian instead pledging love for old club Inter in something of a muddled narrative.
Cristiano Ronaldo meanwhile made sure to remind everyone that, while 2021 was a tough year, he did at least score a lot of goals. It's not quite as overt, but perhaps the Portuguese isn't too happy with how things have panned out for his Red Devils homecoming.
City too hot to handle?
Arsenal v Man City
Kick-off is just around the corner, but if Manchester City intend to start 2022 how they left off in 2021, then it seems an obvious conclusion that they will be adding another Premier League crown to their honour roll.
While Arsenal have themselves rallied with some impressive results this term - they are in a rich vein of form which has vaulted them back into the top four - nobody can match Pep Guardiola's men.
Slip-ups for Liverpool and Chelsea in pursuit have seen the gap grow, and the less said about Tottenham, West Ham and Manchester United, the better. This is the Citizens' title to lose now, surely.
Ring in the new year
Arsenal v Man City
Arsenal out to warm-up for the first time in 2022. pic.twitter.com/XgdmzNJQVP— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) January 1, 2022
Clubs prepare for ACON rush
Arsenal v Man City
There's a few key faces missing on the pitch too of course - Phil Foden is injured and therefore fails to make the cut for the visitors - but both clubs, along with the rest of the Premier League, are braced to lose some big stars over the coming weeks.
The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations - ACON - finally gets underway this month, after suffering a knock-on delay like Euro 2020 thanks to Covid-19.
It means that the Gunners will lose several star players for the next few weeks, like Thomas Partey and Nicolas Pepe, as well as the outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has been released early to join Gabon.
City meanwhile will just lose one player, in Riyad Mahrez.
Arteta misses reunion with fresh Covid case
So, there are few surprises in those two line-ups for Manchester City and Arsenal - but one man missing entirely today will be coach Mikel Arteta.
The Spaniard has already caught Covid-19 once before but a fresh case over the Christmas period means that he must sit out their clash today - and miss out on a reunion with his old side.
Arteta, of course, previously was Pep Guardiola's number two at City before taking the top job with the Gunners. Albert Stuivenberg takes his place in charge today.
Team News: Arsenal v Man City
Tomiyasu starts for hosts, Foden absent for visitors
Our first starting XI of 2022…— Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 1, 2022
🇯🇵 Tomiyasu returns
🏴 @BukayoSaka87 starts
🇧🇷 @gabimartinelli in attack #ARSMCI 🔴 pic.twitter.com/lzpk9JG7tY
📋 TEAM NEWS 📋— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 1, 2022
XI | Ederson, Cancelo, Dias (C), Laporte, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Jesus, Mahrez
SUBS | Steffen, Walker, Gundogan, Grealish, Fernandinho, Kayky, Mbete, Palmer, McAtee#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/zpVCBPxcsZ
Today's order of play
Typically, we'd provide you with a full list of where and when everything would shake down throughout the day, but given the relative lack of total fixtures, that seems a tad like overkill.
So, it is Manchester City who get today's action underway, with a trip to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium (1230 GMT/0730 EST/0430 PST). Then, Tottenham make the relatively short trip to Vicarage Road to face Watford (1500 GMT/1000 EST/0700 PST) and then it all wraps up as West Ham square off with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. (1730 GMT/1230 EST/0930 PST).
We'll be here to bring you all the action as it comes in.
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe this weekend!
Of course, it is a smaller than normal roster to ring in the new year, what with continental football still on its mid-season break and another English top-flight game curtailed by Covid 19.
But what's that riding over the hill to kick off 2022 in style? It's Premier League champions Manchester City, Europa League contenders West Ham and the heavyweight London quartet of Arsenal, Tottenham, Watford and Crystal Palace!
Sit yourselves down, folks - we're getting this World Cup year off with a bang.