LIVE: NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur - Follow ISL in real-time

Can NorthEast United break the unbeaten record?
2020-12-18T13:36:38Z
NorthEast United are unbeaten so far (4 draws and 2 wins). A win or draw tonight against Jamshedpur will help them record their longest ever unbeaten run in ISL.
Last season, they had a six-game unbeaten run and then lost back-to-back matches.
ISL
Are you expecting crosses into the box tonight?
2020-12-18T13:31:08Z
13.7% - @JamshedpurFC have a cross completion rate of only 13.7%, the least amongst all teams at the end of MD 6 in the ongoing season of the @IndSuperLeague. 88 of the 102 crosses were unsuccessful. Missing. #NEUJFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/YfsT0ullzP— OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) December 18, 2020
Team news for ISL's 500th game
2020-12-18T13:27:47Z
✨ 5⃣ 0⃣ 0⃣✨— Goal India (@Goal_India) December 18, 2020
Team news for Indian Super League's 500th match!#ISL #NEUJFC pic.twitter.com/dwYjXsqMEk
NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur
2020-12-18T13:26:05Z
With 10 points from six matches, NorthEast United sit fourth on the ISL league table. Gerard Nus' unbeaten team takes on Jamshedpur who are seventh on the table.