LIVE: NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur - Follow ISL in real-time

NorthEast United take on Jamshedpur at the Tilak Maidan...

Idrissa Sylla, NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin
Can NorthEast United break the unbeaten record?

2020-12-18T13:36:38Z

NorthEast United are unbeaten so far (4 draws and 2 wins). A win or draw tonight against Jamshedpur will help them record their longest ever unbeaten run in ISL.

Last season, they had a six-game unbeaten run and then lost back-to-back matches.

Gerard Nus NorthEast United ISL 7
NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur

2020-12-18T13:26:05Z

With 10 points from six matches, NorthEast United sit fourth on the ISL league table. Gerard Nus' unbeaten team takes on Jamshedpur who are seventh on the table. 