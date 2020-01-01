LIVE: Malaysia Super League & national team latest news

Terengganu FC have not paid their former players and staff's wages, according to a report.

"The unpaid wages are from 2018, and 2019 for some players. We had not reported about it initially because the club promised to make the payments on February 10.

"But no payment has been made, and several foreign players have taken the matter to FIFA's attention," said an unnamed source to the publication.

Curiously, the Turtles are not one of the clubs whose financial situation is currently on the Malaysian FA's radar.