ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 FC Goa - Roy Krishna penalty downs the Gaurs

Bagan climb to the second spot on the league table

Bagan had only 38 per cent of the ball but it is Habas that goes off the field with three very important points.

Antonio Habas' came into the fixture on the back of a draw and a defeat after starting the season with three straight wins. They pressed high up the field to make the defenders' lives extremely hard and shut down their defensive third. After a goalless first half, the Gaurs improved but failed to beat Arindam.. Substitute Aiban Dohling brought Krishna down in the box later in the second half and the Fijian slotted home the penalty to secure the win for the Mariners.