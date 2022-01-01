Live Blog

Kerala Blasters 0-0 Hyderabad FC - Follow ISL action in real time

A win will help Hyderabad FC end the first half of the season at the top of the table...

23' Kattimkani denies Luna

2022-01-09T14:25:41.612Z

Adrian Luna attempts a header from a very close range but Laxmikant Kattimani does well to parry the ball away. Best chance of the match so far.

9' Garcia hits the crossbar!

2022-01-09T14:09:16.563Z

Edu Garcia takes a free-kick from the left edge of the box, beats Prabhsukhan Gilli but comes off the crossbar. Early chance for Hyderabad.

KICK-OFF!

2022-01-09T14:00:46.240Z

We are underway at the Tilak Maidan.

Matchday action

2022-01-09T13:43:03.476Z

Hello and welcome to the Live match centre of tonight's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC.