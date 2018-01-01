Jose Mourinho sacked LIVE: Reaction to Manchester United manager's departure

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks set to be the new interim manager at Man Utd, meaning he will be reunited with Paul Pogba.

The pair worked together when Pogba was coming through the ranks at Old Trafford before Solskjaer departed to manage Molde for the first time.

And back in August, the Norwegian spoke about his time with Pogba and admitted he would build United's current team around the World Cup winner.

"I would [build the team around him], absolutely no doubt. I had him with David [Gray] and Etzaz [Hussain] who is playing for me tomorrow.

"That just shows how far the kid has come. Paul is a fantastic kid so hopefully we can build the team around him and keep him."

Sounds like Solskjaer's appointment could be huge for Pogba going forward - but will he stay beyond the end of the season?